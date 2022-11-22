Read full article on original website
Lacy Larson
3d ago
that's what wrong with kids today. parents can't discipline their kids because you can not whip them. you saw where the police said there were no visible marks on the child. so I. am ready to get bashed but my mother beat my behind and I beat mine and they didn't disrespect me nor did they not do what I told them to do. sounds like this woman should let them put the kid in a foster home and let him see that it's not so bad where he is
Reply(4)
7
Bob Granata
3d ago
There is a right way to discipline a child and a wrong way to discipline a child... I can't judge anyone, but I hope you did the right thing..
Reply
2
Related
WMBF
Dillon man accused of shooting woman inside Florence home, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now facing a murder charge after a body was found inside a Pee Dee home earlier this week. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old James Alford, of Dillon, was arrested in connection to a body being found in the area of Pitty Pat Drive.
One person shot following argument in Lumberton Walmart, police say
Lumberton, N.C. — One person was shot in the hip following an argument in a Lumberton Walmart, according to WPDE. Lumberton Police say they responded to a call that was made around 11:30 this morning. When the responding officers arrived, the building was being evacuated. Officers entered the store looking for victims and the shooter.
myhorrynews.com
Horry County police investigate murder near Loris
A man was murdered Monday evening outside Loris, according to an Horry County police report. Horry County deputy coroner Michelle McSpadden said 42-year-old Emmanuel Hippolite of Loris was shot to death near the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angel Wood Drive outside of Loris. Around 6:20 p.m. Monday, Horry County...
WMBF
Police: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - One person was shot at a Walmart in North Carolina on Black Friday, according to authorities. The Lumberton Police Department said officers were called to the store on Fayetteville Road at around 11:25 a.m., with the customers evacuating as officers arrived. Surveillance video also showed the...
WMBF
SLED: Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee charged with abusing vulnerable adult
PEE DEE, S.C. (WMBF) - A former staff member of a Pee Dee assisted living facility is in jail after authorities say he abused a resident. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Joe Nathan Waymyers, 28, of Kingstree, on Tuesday for abuse of a vulnerable adult.
WMBF
HCPD identifies 1 person wanted for questioning in Carolina Forest break-in case; investigation ongoing
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department announced it has identified one of three people wanted for questioning in connection to break-in cases in Carolina Forest. HCPD said the person whose face was clear to see in surveillance pictures was the one identified, but the agency...
Four arrested on drug charges
LAURINBURG — Four people were arrested on drug charges Friday. According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, a search warrant was conducted on Grant Street after there were multiple complaints of narcotic sales. The search discovered various narcotics and a stolen firearm. The four...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach woman charged after newborn tests positive for drugs
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Myrtle Beach woman is facing charges after her newborn child tested positive for drugs. Records show 37-year-old Tina Perrone was arrested Sunday by the Myrtle Beach Police Department. She’s charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Warrants obtained by WMBF News state an...
WMBF
Deputies: Body found in Florence County; investigation underway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities are investigating after a body was found in the Pee Dee on Wednesday. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said the body was discovered inside a home on Pitty Pat Drive. The Florence County Coroner’s Office is also investigating. No further information was...
Funeral announced for woman stabbed to death at Lumberton Food Lion
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Funeral arrangements have been announced for a woman who was stabbed to death Monday at a Lumberton Food Lion. Visitation for Kayla Hammonds will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday at Revels in Lumberton. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday at Smyrna Baptist Church in Lumberton. […]
WMBF
2 hurt in Myrtle Beach crash, official says
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were hurt after a crash in the area of 48th Avenue North and Robert Grissom Parkway in Myrtle Beach on Friday. Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said both people were taken to the hospital. As of around 2:25 p.m.,...
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
WLTX.com
South Carolina deputy, another driver injured in 2 vehicle crash
MARION COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina sheriff said on Thanksgiving Day that he and his department are giving thanks following a crash that involved one of his deputies. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday that a deputy was on the way to assist another deputy when the crash occurred.
live5news.com
‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday. Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them. Police in Horry County are still searching for the three...
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
wpde.com
Woman killed at Lumberton grocery store had protection orders against suspect
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WPDE) — A woman stabbed to death Monday at the Food Lion on Elizabethtown Road in Lumberton was granted two orders of protection in the past two years against the suspect in her death, according to court records. ABC15 reviewed copies of the order of protection filed...
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police seek information after adult dog, 2 puppies found dead in dumpster
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking for the public’s help after an adult dog and two puppies were found dead in a dumpster. Myrtle Beach animal control officers were called on Nov. 15 to an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Greens Boulevard for an animal cruelty report.
wpde.com
Crews respond to carbon monoxide alarm triggered by propane stove in Horry County home
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported carbon monoxide alarm call on Whatuthink Road around 1:45 p.m. Those inside the home were treated on scene as the building was metered and ventilated by HCFR crews. No one was transported to the hospital,...
heraldadvocate.com
Missing Bennettsville child found in Florence County
A missing autistic 12-year-old Bennettsville child was found Tuesday evening in Florence County. At around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a missing 12-year-old autistic child. Officials said the child was reported to have left his home on Craig Circle in Bennettsville at around 1 a.m. walking on foot.
WMBF
Coroner’s office releases name of man shot, killed in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police are investigating a murder in the Loris area, according to a police report. The incident report shows that officers were called around 6:20 p.m. to the intersection of Bordertown and Angelwood drives in reference to a murder. When officers arrived at...
Comments / 11