Scientists Say Tonga Volcanic Eruption From January 2022 May Effect Global Warming
War, extreme weather, climate pollution, and Covid-19 have taken a toll on life as we know it and have done so on a global scale in one form or another. Now, scientists admit that the largest eruption of 2022 may cause a warming effect on an already unstable climate. It's all because of 40 billion gallons of water that were vaporized and shot nearly 35 miles into the air.
scitechdaily.com
As Never Seen Before: NASA’s Webb Reveals an Exoplanet Unlike Any in Our Solar System
Observations of Exoplanet WASP-39b show fingerprints of atoms and molecules, as well as signs of active chemistry and clouds. WASP-39 b is a planet unlike any in our solar system – a Saturn-sized behemoth that orbits its star closer than Mercury is to our Sun. When NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope initially began regular science operations, this exoplanet was one of the first to be examined. The exoplanet science community is buzzing with excitement over the results. Webb’s incredibly sensitive instruments have provided a profile of WASP-39 b’s atmospheric constituents and identified a plethora of contents, including water, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, sodium, and potassium. The findings bode well for the capability of Webb’s instruments to conduct a broad range of investigations of all types of exoplanets, including small, rocky worlds like those in the TRAPPIST-1 system.
Ancient New York Ocean Discovery Could Hold Secret of Hydrogen Storage
The contents of the ancient seawater trapped in rocks for 390 million years may also give scientists clues about the climate on ancient Earth.
dornob.com
New AI Tech Allows Humans to Talk to Animals
Not long ago, the scientific community laughed at the idea that animals might have their own languages. Today, researchers around the globe are using cutting-edge technology to listen in on animal “conversations” and even communicate with them. In her new book The Sounds of Life: How Digital Technology...
The Bloody Battle Over Horseshoe Crabs
These Ancient Animals Have Saved Human Lives. Can We Return the Favor?. If you’ve been to the beach, you’ve probably seen some of the oldest creatures on Earth: horseshoe crabs—brown, body-armored beasts with a long, spiked tail. Nearly twice as old as the dinosaurs, they’re living fossils...
MedicalXpress
Major discovery about mammalian brains surprises researchers
In a new breakthrough to understand more about the mammalian brain, University of Copenhagen researchers have made an incredible discovery. Namely, a vital enzyme that enables brain signals is switching on and off at random, even taking hours-long "breaks from work". These findings may have a major impact on our understanding of the brain and the development of pharmaceuticals. Today, the discovery is on the cover of Nature.
scitechdaily.com
Human “Plant Blindness” – New Study Identifies Cause and Cure
New research demonstrates that “plant blindness” is caused by urban life and could be cured through wild food foraging. “Plant blindness” is caused by a lack of exposure to nature and could be cured by close contact through activities such as wild food foraging, a study shows.
a-z-animals.com
Could an Unarmed Human Beat a Gorilla?
Could an unarmed human beat gorilla? While gorilla attacks on humans are rare, they do happen. These rare events are generally the result of human provocation, like being overtly aggressive or doing something that the gorilla interprets as being aggressive. While a human armed with the right weapons can take down the primate, would an unarmed human survive a fight with a gorilla?
ScienceBlog.com
World’s heaviest bird may be self-medicating on plants used in traditional medicine
If you see a great bustard (Otis tarda) in the wild, you’re unlikely to forget it. Massive, colorful, and impossible to mistake, they are the heaviest birds living today capable of flight, with the greatest size difference between the sexes. They are also ‘lek breeders’, where males gather at chosen sites to put on an audiovisual show for the visiting females, who choose a mate based on his appearance and the quality of his showbirdship.
