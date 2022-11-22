Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hudson DMV closed for construction
Due to construction at the Hudson DMV, the office will be closed Tuesday, November 29 through Thursday, December 1. The construction entails the large window behind the counter being replaced.
Saratogian
5 Questions With 518 ElevatED president and CEO Laura Marx
TROY, N.Y. — 518 ElevatED, formerly Capital Region Sponsor-A-Scholar, uses the transformative power of education and mentorship to equip students from Albany, Schenectady, and Troy high schools with the resources and tools needed for a more inclusive and equitable future. 518 ElevatED provides college readiness, academic support, tutoring, skill-building workshops, and career exploration through individualized guidance through high school and post-secondary education. In addition, local leaders and volunteers are matched with students through its mentoring program to provide an additional layer of support. 518 ElevatED held an official rebranding celebration at its new headquarters on Central Avenue in Albany over the summer with local officials from the three cities it serves and is celebrating 25 years of elevating the lives of local students, their families, and the community.
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Mayor Adams reappoints Brooklyn Family Court Supervising Judge Amanda White, 9 others
Mayor Eric Adams announced last week that he has reappointed 10 judges to the bench in New York City, including Amanda White, the supervising judge of the Kings County Family Court. The other judges re-appointed this week include: Hon. Sara Litman, Hon. Michael Ryan, Hon. Dale Fong-Frederick, Hon. Germaine Auguste,...
Conviction Sealing Clinic Fair in Albany
The City of Albany, in partnership with several community organizations, will be hosting its second Conviction Sealing Clinic & Community Resource Fair on Tuesday, November 29 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
foresthillspost.com
Three Queens Councilmembers Call on Fellow Lawmakers to Get Tough on Crime
Three Queens council members who are members of the Commonsense Caucus say their legislative colleagues are out of touch when it comes to tackling crime and have called on them to get tough on improving public safety. Council members Bob Holden, Vickie Paladino and Joann Ariola want their fellow lawmakers...
Winners of the 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot
The 75th annual Troy Turkey Trot has come and gone, and the winners of the Thanksgiving day staple are in.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
DA gets restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials
Citing concerns for and maintaining the "the integrity of the ongoing investigation" into an officer involved shooting, the Saratoga County District Attorney told NEWS10's Anya Tucker that she has obtained a temporary restraining order against Saratoga Springs officials who have been openly talking about the case.
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
WNYT
Saratoga Springs city leaders barred from talking about shooting
City leaders in Saratoga Springs have been barred from talking about or releasing any more information about the shootout there this weekend. The Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office got a temporary restraining order from a Supreme Court judge Wednesday afternoon, which prohibits Saratoga Springs Mayor Ron Kim, Public Safety Commissioner Jim Montagnino and other public officials from releasing any more information, video or audio, and from commenting on evidence in the case.
newyorkalmanack.com
The Capitol Region’s Race Course: Island Park
Even in the 1820s, the road here became noted for unofficial, and illegal, horse racing. Before modern improvements were made, the island group was subject to the spring break-up, which sent ice and water in varying degrees across their surface; this action of scour and deposition made this archipelago flat and level. When the Erie Canal was dug along the western bank of the river several bridges were installed to bridge the channel and provide links to the islands. At Breaker Island competition began among those with a roadster and a rig in 1857.
After Colorado Springs mass shooting, NY Gov. Hochul signs hate crime bills
Gov. Kathy Hochul. Anyone convicted of a hate crime will have to take training aimed at preventing future acts. [ more › ]
NEWS10 ABC
Green Tech names new Principal and CEO
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Current principal and community leader, Dr. Paul Miller will be leaving his post as CEO and Principal at Green Tech High Charter School. Dr. Teresa Haig Nicol is taking the helm as acting principal and CEO, and school administrators say she will continue to build on the growth and performance that Dr. Miller established.
When will Amtrak’s Adirondack line resume?
Amtrak's Adirondack rail line has been out of commission since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. The rail line is presumed to resume operation in spring 2023, according to reporting from outlets including the Plattsburgh Press-Republican newspaper. Less clear is when it will open up.
Cuts to NYC schools will stand after appeals court overturns budget redo
More than $370 million in cuts this year to schools across the five boroughs will stand after an appeals court ruled Tuesday that New York City lawmakers won’t have to vote again on the education department budget.The ruling overturns a lower court’s high-profile decision asking for a budget redo because of a procedural violation.While the appeals court judges found that city officials violated state law in how they passed the budget for this fiscal...
Code Blue alert in effect for Albany County through Nov. 25
The Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert from Wednesday, November 23 through Friday, November 25. Code Blue is a cold weather program aimed at reducing barriers for homeless people seeking shelter.
Cane you imagine a holiday shake at Stewart’s
Holiday themed drinks, desserts and deliciousness have begun! Stewart's Shops introduced its candy dance shake just in time for the holiday season.
The Big Quit: NY Lawmakers address workforce challenge
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Some call it “The Big Quit.” On Tuesday, lawmakers addressed the workforce shortage via a public hearing: why it’s happening and what can be done to prevent people from leaving their jobs. According to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce more than 47 million workers quit their jobs in 2021, however New York […]
Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
