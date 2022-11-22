ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holyoke, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
newstalknewengland.com

300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester

Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
SOUTH HADLEY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
HOLYOKE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Early-morning Black Friday bustle subdued in Massachusetts this year

BURLINGTON, Mass. – Black Friday got off to a relatively slow start this year. “I was expecting five tents over there and a ton of other people in the parking lot, but it’s just empty right now,” said Best Buy shopper Zack, who was the first through the doors at the Burlington location Friday morning. “I’m kind of surprised there were no cars on the road. I think everyone is just doing stuff online.”
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
mynbc5.com

Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues

New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WESTFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. Before sitting down for their own holiday meals, members of Hampden Charter School of Science West made sure the West Springfield Police Department was served a Thanksgiving feast. Lucia Trudeau, the director for the school, told Western Mass News this is their fifth year dropping off the meals. They do this to show appreciation for the officers who won’t have the chance to spend the holiday with family.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast

Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy