3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
Crews respond to crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a crash on Plumtree Road in Springfield Friday afternoon. According to Springfield Fire Department Captail Drew Piemonte, on person was extricated from the car and treated on scene. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
300-400 People Displaced In Overnight Fire In Worcester
Thursday morning, Worcester Fire Department responded to 16 Laurel Street for a fire in an electrical room. Firefighters arrived at the scene of the Plumley Village High Rise at 3:42 a.m. and quickly extinguished the fire. The electrical system for the entire building suffered significant damage and because of the...
Car runs off Plumtree Road in Springfield
The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 1110 Plumtree Road for a motor vehicle accident on Friday.
Mass. orgs want Maura Healey to ban single-use plastic, stop new landfills
As the incoming Healey-Driscoll administration continues to seek feedback from the public about top needs in the commonwealth, a coalition of environmental and climate change advocacy groups want the future leaders to pave a path to a zero waste Massachusetts. Zero Waste Massachusetts — comprised of organizations including MASSPIRG, Community...
Three Adams families without home after Thanksgiving fire
Three families in Adam are without a home Thursday morning following a multi-family house fire.
Local police departments on standby to ensure a safe Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - It is one of the busiest nights of the year on the roads and in the bars, and local police departments are on standby to ensure that it is a safe one. At Nathan Bill’s in Springfield, it’s all hands on deck, making sure they can...
Accident on I-91 North sends four to hospital
The Springfield Fire Department went to an accident on I-91 North in Chicopee early Thursday night.
Crews respond to one-alarm shed fire in South Deerfield
SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to a one-alarm shed fire on Matthews Road in South Hadley Thursday night. According to the South Deerfield Fire Department, the shed was close to a house and brush was making its way into the woods. The shed and its contents were a total loss.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
Crews battle fire at General Cleaners on South Street in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews responded to an early morning fire at a Holyoke business on Friday. Holyoke Fire Capt. David Rex told Western Mass News that the fire on South Street was first reported just before 3 a.m. “It was reported that there was smoke in the area. Crews...
Early-morning Black Friday bustle subdued in Massachusetts this year
BURLINGTON, Mass. – Black Friday got off to a relatively slow start this year. “I was expecting five tents over there and a ton of other people in the parking lot, but it’s just empty right now,” said Best Buy shopper Zack, who was the first through the doors at the Burlington location Friday morning. “I’m kind of surprised there were no cars on the road. I think everyone is just doing stuff online.”
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
Tractor-trailer fire at Target in Hadley
The Hadley Fire Department was called to the Target on Russell street where a tractor-trailer caught on fire on Monday.
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
Early-morning fire at Worcester high rise forces dozens of families into the cold on Thanksgiving
WORCESTER, Mass. — Dozens of families were forced out into the cold Thursday morning after a fire at a high rise on Laurel St. in Worcester. The fire chief on scene told Boston 25 News the fire broke out in an electrical room on the second floor around 4 a.m. Thursday.
West Springfield students give thanks by giving back to police
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A local school gave thanks on Thursday by giving back. Before sitting down for their own holiday meals, members of Hampden Charter School of Science West made sure the West Springfield Police Department was served a Thanksgiving feast. Lucia Trudeau, the director for the school, told Western Mass News this is their fifth year dropping off the meals. They do this to show appreciation for the officers who won’t have the chance to spend the holiday with family.
Food Stamps: Massachusetts’ Benefits Schedule for December 2022 and How To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
SNAP is run by the Department of Transitional Assistance (DTA) in Massachusetts, helping low-income households expand their food budget by sending out monthly benefits through the Massachusetts EBT...
Monte’s March raises over $492,000 to combat food insecurity
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The 13th Annual Monte’s March raised over $492,000 this year for the Food Bank of Western Mass. Monte Belmonte from the River walked 43 miles over two days, pushing an empty shopping cart to raise awareness about food insecurity. The grand total so far for...
Janna's Thanksgiving Day Forecast
Bright Nights kicks off the holiday season with annual tree lighting. A line of cars had already been building outside the park entrance on Sumner Avenue, but those already inside were enjoying the holiday cheer. Updated: 6 hours ago. This month, the Western Mass. Hyundai Dealers Surprise Squad got the...
