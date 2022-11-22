ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

‘White Lotus’ Actress Brittany O’Grady & ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Alycia Debnam-Carey Among Cast For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘It’s What’s Inside‘ From Colman Domingo’s Edith Productions

By Andreas Wiseman
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBC3r_0jK4vSPm00

EXCLUSIVE : Colman Domingo’s ( Fear The Walking Dead ) Edith Productions has wrapped under-the-radar sci-fi thriller It’s What’s Inside .

The film features a cast of rising actors including Brittany O’Grady ( White Lotus ), James Morosini (I Love My Dad ), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear The Walking Dead), Gavin Leatherwood ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ), Devon Terrell ( Rap Sh!t ), Nina Bloomgarden ( The Resort), Reina Hardesty ( What Comes Around), David W. Thompson ( The Boys ), and Madison Davenport ( Sharp Objects ).

The indie film, whose plot is being kept under wraps, was made over 18 days in Portland, Oregon . It will mark the feature directorial debut of Greg Jardin who also penned the script.

Producing for Edith Productions are Emmy-winner Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo. Kate Andrews is producing under her Boldly Go Productions banner. Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning producer Jason Baum is also on board. Producer William Rosenfeld and executive producer Robert Kapp will be producing and financing under their Such Content banner.

Edith Productions said: “We are thrilled to usher in an extraordinary auteur filmmaker such as Greg. We developed this with thrilling creative partners such as Kate Andrews and William Rosenfeld and we’re excited to share the mind of Greg Jardin with the world.”

Writer-director Jardin has previously made music videos and promotional shorts for Netflix Original Cowboy Bebop , When They See Us , 13 Reasons Why , and Cursed .

Edith Productions produces Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s for AMC Networks and has a first-look TV deal with AMC Studios. They are producers of the upcoming feature films, Sing Sing directed by Greg Kwedar and When My Sleeping Dragon Woke by Chuck Shultz.

LA and UK-based Such Content, headed by partners Kapp, Rosenfeld, and Riaz Rizvi, recently wrapped on The Kill Room starring Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello. It was an exec on Sundance favourite TikTok Boom and previously made Gary Oldman film Crisis .

Domingo is represented by Gersh, and Liebman Entertainment and Schreck. Jardin is repped by CAA. Andrews is represented by Ramo Law. O’Grady is repped by CAA and Suskin/Karshan Management. Morosini is with Verve Talent and Literary Agency, Anonymous Content, and Goodman, Genow. Alycia Debnam-Carey is repped by UTA, Entertainment 360, and Hansen, Jacobson.

Gavin Leatherwood is repped by UTA, More / Medavoy Management, and Gang, Tyre. Devon Terrell is with UTA, Atlas Artists, and Independent Management Company. Bloomgarden is repped by United Talent Agency, Grandview, and Jackoway Austen. Reina Hardesty is repped by The Gersh Agency, Authentic Talent and Literary Management, and Goodman, Genow. David W. Thompson is with Artists & Representatives, Circle of Confusion, and Hansen, Jacobson. Madison Davenport is repped by Paradigm Talent Agency and Industry Entertainment.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Drops Out Of Anna Politkovskaya Biopic ‘Anna’, Replaced By Naomi Battrick

EXCLUSIVE: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of feature thriller Anna about fearless Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya due to a scheduling clash, replaced by Naomi Battrick (The Postcard Killings). D’Arcy, who broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, was due to play Politkovskaya’s daughter Vera Politkovskaya in the Cannes Market package which stars two-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Black Mirror) as lead and is directed by Broadchurch’s James Strong from a screenplay by Eric Poppen. Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled Mother...
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino’s Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood “Was White As Hell”

Simu Liu is pushing back on Quentin Tarantino’s comments about Marvel and how the films have made movie stars obsolete. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu shared on Twitter. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.” Liu starred in the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. The film was the first one for the studio with an Asian...
Deadline

Netflix & Paramount+ To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ ; TVOKids Spotlights Down Syndrome With Toon Series; ‘One Piece Film Red’ London Takeover — Global Briefs

Netflix & Paramount+ UK To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ Netflix and Paramount+ have struck a first of its kind-of-deal over a true crime documentary telling the story of the strip search caller in the U.S. Paramount+ has taken UK rights to Pervert: The Hunt for the Strip Search Caller and Netflix has rest of world on the doc, which it will be calling Don’t Pick Up the Phone. The deal is believed to be the first time two streamers have worked in such a way in the UK and rest of world. The doc tells the shocking story of a hoax caller who targeted fast...
Popculture

Mandy Moore Lands Her Next Starring TV Role Following 'This Is Us'

Mandy Moore has a new role lined up following the end of This Is Us. Deadline reported that Moore has been cast in the second season of Dr. Death. She will serve as the female lead in the Peacock series opposite Edgar Ramirez. Dr. Death is an anthology series based...
EW.com

Norman Reedus says The Walking Dead Daryl and Carol finale goodbye 'felt like a funeral'

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for the series finale of The Walking Dead. Daryl Dixon was always going to make it out alive of The Walking Dead. The fact that fans promised to riot if he didn't was one clue. The fact he is already in production on a spin-off series was the other. But how would Daryl make it out? And how would things end with him and his post-apocalyptic BFF Carol?
HollywoodLife

Demi Lovato Enjoys Showing Off ‘Hot’ Boyfriend Jutes On Date Night At ‘Walking Dead’ Finale Event: Photo

Demi Lovato thinks their musician boyfriend Jute$ is “hot” and wants everyone to know it. The “Confident” singer, 30, took to Instagram following their appearance at the Nov. 21 premiere of the Walking Dead finale in Los Angeles with Jute$, whose real name is Jordan Lutes, and raved about how sexy the independent artist is. “Swipe left so see how hot my boyfriend is,” the star, who goes by both she/her and they/them pronouns, captioned a carousel that showed two photos of themself and one with Jute$.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Distractify

Michael Armand Hammer, Father to Disgraced Actor Armie Hammer, Passes Away at Age 67

TMZ was the first to report that Michael Armand Hammer, father of disgraced actor Armie Hammer, died at the age of 67. Like his son, the former businessman was not without controversy. Most recently, his family's dark past was writ large in Discovery Plus's documentary series House of Hammer, which divulged the twisted legacy of the Hammer family leading up to the allegations lodged against Armie Hammer.
Cinemablend

Maid In Manhattan’s Ralph Fiennes Talks How He Got Roped Into Being JLo’s Decoy When She Was With Ben Affleck Back In The Day

While Ralph Fiennes may have been Jennifer Lopez’s love interest in one of JLo’s best rom-coms Maid in Manhattan, in real life the actor ended up being a decoy for her and Ben Affleck back in the early days of Bennifer. While the actor was out promoting his role in his latest movie The Menu, he revealed that he was caught with JLo by the paparazzi, which ended up acting as a decoy to the public to hide the early days of her and Ben Affleck's relationship.
Mental_Floss

Snubbed: 10 Classic TV Shows That Never Won an Emmy

One of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows of recent memory, HBO’s Game of Thrones, took home an astounding 59 Emmy trophies during its eight-season run, a number exceeded only by the 82 wins of Saturday Night Live over its nearly 50 seasons. But beloved and respected shows...
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

‘The Equalizer 3’ Adds Six To Cast

EXCLUSIVE: Sony has rounded out its cast for The Equalizer 3, with Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch), Remo Girone (Ford v Ferrari), Sonia Ammar (Scream), Daniele Perrone (Baaria), Andrea Scarduzio (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One) and Andrea Dodero (Blocco 181) signing on for roles.  The actors join an ensemble led by Denzel Washington which also includes Dakota Fanning, and Gaia Scodellaro, as previously announced. While the film’s plot is being kept under wraps, it’s the third in an action series centered on Washington’s vigilante Robert McCall, from director Antoine Fuqua. The first released in 2014 earned over $194M worldwide, spurring a...
Decider.com

ABC Cancels ‘Avalon’ Starring Neve Campbell Despite Series Order

ABC has decided to cancel Avalon starring Neve Campbell, despite its prior straight-to-series order. The series, based on a short story by Michael Connelly (whose works have inspired Bosch and The Lincoln Lawyer), was set to star Campbell as L.A. Sheriff Department Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, who heads up a small office on Catalina Island.
Deadline

Deadline

142K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy