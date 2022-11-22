‘White Lotus’ Actress Brittany O’Grady & ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Star Alycia Debnam-Carey Among Cast For Sci-Fi Thriller ‘It’s What’s Inside‘ From Colman Domingo’s Edith Productions

EXCLUSIVE : Colman Domingo’s ( Fear The Walking Dead ) Edith Productions has wrapped under-the-radar sci-fi thriller It’s What’s Inside .

The film features a cast of rising actors including Brittany O’Grady ( White Lotus ), James Morosini (I Love My Dad ), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear The Walking Dead), Gavin Leatherwood ( Chilling Adventures of Sabrina ), Devon Terrell ( Rap Sh!t ), Nina Bloomgarden ( The Resort), Reina Hardesty ( What Comes Around), David W. Thompson ( The Boys ), and Madison Davenport ( Sharp Objects ).

The indie film, whose plot is being kept under wraps, was made over 18 days in Portland, Oregon . It will mark the feature directorial debut of Greg Jardin who also penned the script.

Producing for Edith Productions are Emmy-winner Colman Domingo and Raúl Domingo. Kate Andrews is producing under her Boldly Go Productions banner. Emmy-nominated and Grammy-winning producer Jason Baum is also on board. Producer William Rosenfeld and executive producer Robert Kapp will be producing and financing under their Such Content banner.

Edith Productions said: “We are thrilled to usher in an extraordinary auteur filmmaker such as Greg. We developed this with thrilling creative partners such as Kate Andrews and William Rosenfeld and we’re excited to share the mind of Greg Jardin with the world.”

Writer-director Jardin has previously made music videos and promotional shorts for Netflix Original Cowboy Bebop , When They See Us , 13 Reasons Why , and Cursed .

Edith Productions produces Bottomless Brunch at Colman’s for AMC Networks and has a first-look TV deal with AMC Studios. They are producers of the upcoming feature films, Sing Sing directed by Greg Kwedar and When My Sleeping Dragon Woke by Chuck Shultz.

LA and UK-based Such Content, headed by partners Kapp, Rosenfeld, and Riaz Rizvi, recently wrapped on The Kill Room starring Samuel L Jackson, Uma Thurman, and Joe Manganiello. It was an exec on Sundance favourite TikTok Boom and previously made Gary Oldman film Crisis .

