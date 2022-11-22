ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Death: Mandy Moore to Co-Star in Season 2 of Peacock Anthology Series

By Rebecca Iannucci
 3 days ago
Mandy Moore has a date with Dr. Death .

The This Is Us alumna will co-star opposite Édgar Ramírez in the Peacock anthology’s forthcoming second season, the streamer announced Tuesday.

Season 2, which will be based on the recent third season of the Wondery podcast of the same name, centers on Paolo Macchiarini (Ramírez), a charming surgeon nicknamed “Miracle Man” for his innovative operations. Moore will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with Paolo, only to realize she’d be uncovering more about him than she would have ever imagined.

“As she learns how far Paolo will go to protect his secrets, a group of doctors halfway across the world make shocking discoveries of their own that call everything about the ‘Miracle Man’ into question,” the logline teases.

Ashley Michel Hoban, a producer on Dr. Death ‘s first season, will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner for the eight-episode sophomore run. Series creator Patrick Macmanus is also on board as an EP.

Dr. Death is the second TV project that Moore has lined up after wrapping six seasons as the Pearson matriarch: Earlier this month , she reteamed with This Is Us EPs Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker (along with New Girl ‘s Rebecca Addelman) to develop a Hulu series based on Wondery’s Twin Flames podcast, in which Moore will also star.

TVLine

