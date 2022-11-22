ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMAs Production Company Addresses Canceled Chris Brown Performance

By Marc Griffin
 3 days ago
The American Music Awards ’ production company has responded to Chris Brown ’s claims that they canceled his King of Pop tribute and performance.

Entertainment Tonight reports that on Monday (Nov. 21), Dick Clark Productions released a statement clarifying that Brown’s Michael Jackson tribute being canned was a decision based on differences of creative direction.

DCP also stated that the decision wasn’t based on anything the “Under the Influence” crooner said, asserting that it was “at no fault of Chris Brown.”

“Live shows change all the time. It’s the nature of the business; unfortunately, this element of the AMAs didn’t come together as we couldn’t align on the performance, to no fault of Chris Brown,” Dick Clark Production’s statement read.

On Saturday morning (Nov. 19), Brown uploaded his tribute to the King of Pop to social media showing him and his background dancers grooving to “Thriller” and “Beat It.” The “It’s Giving Christmas” singer uploaded additional footage of his performance to his Instagram and claimed that the AMAs canceled him “for reasons unknown.”

Ciara reacted to the news on Monday, posting clips of her and the Virginia native rehearsing the performance, disclosing to her followers that she was also supposed to join in on the MJ tribute action. In her post, she showed Brown love and labeled him “a rare breed of this generation” with another clip of herself dancing to “Billie Jean.”

“MJ, thank you for the inspiration you’ve given us all! Thriller 40th Anniversary,” Cici said. “Chris Brown, you’re a rare breed of this generation. Always fun to rock with you.”

And although he didn’t perform or attend the 2022 American Music Awards, the Soul Train Award-nominated artist still managed to steal the show.

On Sunday (Nov. 20), Rowland took to the stage at Los Angeles’ Microsoft Theater to present the Favorite Male R&B Artist award at the 2022 ceremony. The competitive category was stacked with nominees, including Brent Faiyaz, Giveon, Lucky Daye, and The Weeknd.

As she divulged that Chris won the award, boos could be heard from the audience.

Rowland, 41, addressed the audience and Brown as she accepted the award on his behalf.

“Now Chris Brown is not here tonight, so I’m accepting this award on his behalf,” the Houston rep expressed before cautioning the crowd. “Excuse me, chyle—chill out.”

“But I wanted to tell Chris, thank you so much for making great R&B music,” she said. “And I want to tell him thank you for being an incredible performer. I’ll take this award — bring it to you. I love you. Congratulations. And congratulations to all the nominees in this category.”

