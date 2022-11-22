Read full article on original website
Related
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Fact Check: Did Trump's Thanksgiving 'Truths' Not Mention 'Thanksgiving'?
Social media users noted that the former president did not appear to mention the words "Happy" or "Thanksgiving" despite posting extensively in recent days.
Trump Declares His January 6 Actions as Peaceful and Patriotic
The former president spent Thanksgiving night writing messages on Truth Social.
How Nancy Pelosi's Net Worth Vastly Increased While House Speaker
Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, is a millionaire venture capitalist and real estate investor who has been highly successful.
Bernie Sanders Calls Out Amazon, Bezos in Black Friday Message to Workers
Protests were organized worldwide by labor activists on Black Friday to push for better working conditions and wages, among other demands.
'Insulin is free': Impersonator Behind Eli Lilly's Stock Crash Goes Public
Sean Morrow told Newsweek he was "pleasantly surprised" his tweet reignited the discussion around insulin pricing.
Prince Harry's U.K. Approval Rating Slides While King Charles' Holds Steady
Prince Harry's net approval rating has dropped 12 points since the death of Queen Elizabeth II while figures for his wife Meghan Markle are also deep in negative territory.
Fact Check: Did China Blur Out World Cup Crowds to Hide Maskless Fans?
Rumors based on blurred video suggest China is trying to censor the scenes of celebrations among World Cup fans seen on TV.
Videos Show Huge Protests in China as Xi Jinping Comes Under Pressure
The country was already experiencing unrest among Foxconn workers, with thousands of employees resigning over delayed bonuses and poor conditions.
Newsweek
New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
119K+
Post
1048M+
Views
ABOUT
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 2