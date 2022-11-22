ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices falling in Richmond ahead of Thanksgiving travel

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
 3 days ago
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Gas prices are starting to drop again just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Drivers say you can find some of the cheapest gas in Metro Richmond in the East End.

CBS 6 Problem Solver Brendan King found unleaded gasoline selling for $3.15 a gallon at the 60 Mart CITGO on Williamsburg Road.

Harry Smith filled up his car on Tuesday morning. "A few weeks ago I came up here it was about $3.47 or something like that. Now it’s down $3.15 and I only live too far from here. It’s good for me and I come up here a lot anyway."

All 50 states are seeing gas prices falling as we approach Thanksgiving, according to GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan.

“Gas prices have been coming down. They’re down on average in Richmond over the last week,” De Haan explained. “The average is now $3.41. That's still more expensive than last year, but we're moving in the right direction.”

Last year, Richmond paid about $3.24 a gallon during Thanksgiving.

De Haan said refineries have largely wrapped up maintenance and are producing more oil. China shutting down their economy due to a surge in COVID cases means more supply for the rest of the world.

“In addition, we still are dealing with some economic uncertainties. Will the us see the economy slow down? Will Americans start consuming less fuel because of the state of the economy?” De Haan wondered.

Still, De Haan said this will still be the most expensive Thanksgiving gas-wise that the country has ever seen.

There is some relief in sight.

GasBuddy predicted that we could see gas prices at some gas stations in Metro Richmond under $3 by early to mid-December.

Dominic Chavis purchased gas for his hybrid SUV at 60 Mart CITGO.

“It’s pretty cheap right now, but I hope it goes down a little sooner since the holidays are right around the corner,” he said.

