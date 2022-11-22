Read full article on original website
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WRDW-TV
Lane, road closures coming up in Columbia County
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:. Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Temporary lane...
Separate accidents snarl Thanksgiving traffic on I-20 near state line
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Emergency crews diverted traffic on I-20 eastbound near the state line due to two separate accidents on Thanksgiving. Richmond County dispatchers say the first accident happened at mile marker 201. The second occurred at mile marker 200. Both accidents were called in around 4 p.m....
Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road. It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. ON THE ROAD:. After the crash, a...
Water main break closes lane on West Martintown Road
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning. The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line. According to the city of North Augusta Public Information’s...
Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
Dumpster fire at Food Lion in South Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake
APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
Man found shot to death inside car down North Augusta embankment, identity released
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – The North Augusta Department of Public Safety (NAPS) and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating the shooting death of an Augusta man. Wednesday night, November 23rd, at 11:00 P.M., NAPS Officers responded to Riverview Parkafter a woman found a blue sedan down an embankment near San Salvador Drive. The […]
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
