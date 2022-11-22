ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WRDW-TV

S.C. plant caught fire, causing severe damage on Thanksgiving

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pet food plant caught fire on Thanksgiving, destroying multiple parts of the facility in Saluda County. According to Luke Downing, Saluda County Fire Service Coordinator, the fire was called in around 2 p.m., on Thursday, located at 271 Valpro Road. Valley Proteins, LLC provides services...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Lane, road closures coming up in Columbia County

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County officials have announced several road and lane closures coming up next week:. Temporary lane closures with lane shifts on River Bound Court. Due to paving, the temporary lane closures will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 28 through Dec. 19. Temporary lane...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Crash brings westbound I-20 to standstill near Belair Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A wreck just before 1 p.m. Wednesday brought traffic to a standstill on westbound Interstate 20 near Belair Road. It couldn’t have happened as a worse time, on what’s traditionally the busiest travel day of the year. ON THE ROAD:. After the crash, a...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Fire causes significant damage to rendering plant in Saluda County

WARD, S.C. — Crews were on the scene throughout the night following a Thanksgiving day fire that caused significant damage at a Saluda County rendering plant. According to Josh Morton with Saluda County Emergency Management, the fire was called in around 2:15 p.m. as a structure fire at Valley Proteins - which is located on Valpro Road in the Ward community.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Water main break closes lane on West Martintown Road

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A water main break has caused lane closures on West Martintown Road between Bunting Drive and Hammond Drive Wednesday morning. The eastbound right lane will be closed while utility crews make repairs to the water line. According to the city of North Augusta Public Information’s...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to farm fire on Banks Mill Road

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Department of Public Safety and Aiken Fire Department responded to a farm fire Wednesday on Banks Mill Road. According to Aiken Department of Public Safety, the call came in at 11:18 a.m. A combine was on fire in the middle of a cotton field. Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Dumpster fire at Food Lion in South Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Closure extended for recreational area at Clarks Hill Lake

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is extending the closure dates at West Dam day use area at Clarks Hill Lake for repaving through Jan. 1. Lake Springs and Clarks Hill recreation areas are nearby alternatives for day use activities during the closure. Also, paving activities...
APPLING, GA
WRDW-TV

Fire closes an Augusta Food Lion on the day before Thanksgiving

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An apparent transformer fire on Wednesday shut down a busy Food Lion store on one of the biggest grocery-shopping days of the year – the day before Thanksgiving. After the smoke cleared, angry and confused customers were being turned away at the door, which displayed...
AUGUSTA, GA
wach.com

Aiken County authorities investigating Thanksgiving Eve shooting death

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WACH) --- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the shooting death of an Augusta, Georgia man. North Augusta Department of Public Safety Officers responded to Riverview Park Wednesday night after a car was found down an embankment. Officers say the driver of the vehicle was...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wfxg.com

Report: Fire at Ward, SC plant

WARD, S.C. (WFXG) - FOX54 is receiving information about a major fire at a plant in Ward, South Carolina. Details are limited at this time, but an eyewitness tells FOX54 that the fire is extremely large. Law enforcement is unable to provide any more information. FOX54 has a crew on...
WARD, SC
WJBF

CSRA Gas Price Tracker

WJBF NewsChannel 6 has partnered with GasBuddy to provide you with a constantly updated resource of the cheapest gas prices in and around the Augusta-Aiken region.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta 23-year-old shot dead in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A woman was riding through Riverview Park looking for deer Wednesday night. She found a dead man instead. Kevon D. Carlisle, 23, of Augusta, had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables. His body was found...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA

