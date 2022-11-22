AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A fire was reported at The Food Lion grocery store on Windsor Spring Rd. Richmond County Dispatch says the call came in at 10:10 a.m. Wednesday morning and police and fire were called to 2115 Windsor Springs Rd. Once officals got on scene, they say a dumpster behind the grocery store was on fire. No injuries have been reported. No word on what caused the fire.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO