Joseph Molis chosen to become city manager of Lakeway

Lakeway's new city manager, Joseph Molis, addresses City Council after he is appointed to his new position during Lakeway's Nov. 21 regular council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Following deliberation in executive session during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting, officials unanimously voted to hire Joseph Molis to become the...
LAKEWAY, TX
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors

Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
AUSTIN, TX
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle

PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
SAN MARCOS, TX
Travis County approves $4.9 million in contracts for increased food access

Eight food access organizations have received funding for food delivery services, groceries, freshly prepared food and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County nonprofits will provide fresh food to low-income residents thanks to two contracts: a $3.1 million deal for groceries and produce that was approved during the second week of November, and a $1.8 million contract for freshly prepared food that passed Nov. 15.
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water

Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
LEANDER, TX
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1

Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle

The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
KYLE, TX
Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms

The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Smiles on Wells bringing new dentistry office to Pflugerville in December

Smiles on Wells will offer an array of family and cosmetic dentistry services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) General dentistry office Smiles on Wells will open in December at 801 Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. Owner Dr. Michele de Souza said Smiles on Wells will offer a range of family and cosmetic dentistry services, including regular exams and cleanings. 737-304-6777. www.smilesonwells.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
