Limited voting sites for Austin runoff election prompts calls for increased access
Several voting locations around Austin college campuses will not be used in the city's December runoff election. (Olivia Aldridge/Community Impact) Editor's note: This story was updated to correct information on the voting site approval process. Austin voters will have a smaller selection of polling places to turn to in the...
Joseph Molis chosen to become city manager of Lakeway
Lakeway's new city manager, Joseph Molis, addresses City Council after he is appointed to his new position during Lakeway's Nov. 21 regular council meeting. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Following deliberation in executive session during the Nov. 21 Lakeway City Council meeting, officials unanimously voted to hire Joseph Molis to become the...
Austin development updates could open the door for more housing on corridors
Austin officials hope changes to city development rules will bring more housing to transit corridors. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is preparing to pass land development code updates designed to allow larger residential additions—including affordable housing—in areas where such construction is limited. Council’s Dec. 1 agenda features...
Public comment at Round Rock ISD meetings no longer to be given virtually
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will implement a new public comment policy following an update to its board policies Nov. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees will implement a new public comment policy following an update to its board policies Nov. 17. Board...
Williamson County and Cities Health District offering free flu shots
Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots. (Courtesy Fotolia) The Williamson County and Cities Health District is offering free flu shots for anyone age 6 months or older, as officials report an early surge of influenza-like illness this year. From Oct. 7-Nov. 4, the number of...
Check out 18 local and regional nonprofits to volunteer at this holiday season in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
PAWS Shelter of Central Texas is one of the various organizations that accept volunteers. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) For those looking to help out in the San Marcos, Buda and Kyle Communities, there are several local nonprofit groups that offer volunteer opportunities and accept donations. This list is not comprehensive. Volunteer...
Williamson County sets aside funding in 2022-23 budget for road widening projects
Williamson County allocated funds to expanding roads to meet modern design standards. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Of Williamson County’s $57.9 million fiscal year 2022-23 road and bridge budget, Commissioners Court allocated $6 million for road widening projects in late August. Williamson County Communications Director Connie Odom said this is the...
Demolition underway on Starplex movie theater to make way for multifamily project in San Marcos
The Starplex movie theater at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, is being demolished to make way for Long View Equity's newest multifamily project. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Demolition of the dormant Starplex movie theater, located at 1250 Wonder World Drive, San Marcos, has begun to make way for Long View...
City of New Braunfels to host meetings on land development ordinance
Three meetings will be held on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 to discuss the update to local development-related ordinances. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The city of New Braunfels is continuing the process of updating local development-related ordinances and will seek input from the public through a series of upcoming workshops. The...
Travis County approves $4.9 million in contracts for increased food access
Eight food access organizations have received funding for food delivery services, groceries, freshly prepared food and more. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Travis County nonprofits will provide fresh food to low-income residents thanks to two contracts: a $3.1 million deal for groceries and produce that was approved during the second week of November, and a $1.8 million contract for freshly prepared food that passed Nov. 15.
Leander to vote on $3.5M agreement with Williamson County regarding Northline reclaimed water
Leander City Council will discuss an agreement with Williamson County to receive funding related to the Northline reclaimed water system at its Nov. 17 meeting. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) Leander City Council will consider taking action on a subrecipient agreement with Williamson County for funding to reimburse expenses related to...
HomeWell Care Services brings quality care to seniors in New Braunfels
From left: Nicolette Murray, HomeWell Care Services care manager; Hiring Manager April Dominguez; and owners Meredith and Jeff Clark provide companion care, basic care and specialty care to their clients. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) HomeWell Care Services began operating in the New Braunfels community in July 2021. The business specializing in...
Wassailfest to take over the streets of New Braunfels on Dec. 1
Local businesses submitted their wassail recipes for judging at the 2019 annual Wassailfest. (Courtesey Sidecar) The city of New Braunfels is partnering with the New Braunfels Downtown Association for Wassailfest 2022. The annual event is scheduled to take place Dec. 1 in downtown New Braunfels, beginning at 6 p.m. with the official Wassail Toast from New Braunfels Mayor Rusty Brockman.
Amberwood Retail Center rises across from Dry River District in Kyle
The Amberwood Retail Center in Kyle is expected to be completed in summer 2023. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction on the Amberwood Retail Center is underway at 18915 S. I-35, Kyle. Hometown America Incorporated began construction this summer and is expected to complete the project next summer, adding around 16,000 square feet for commercial and retail space.
Crews working to excavate land ahead of Southwest Bypass extension
Once completed, the two-lane Southwest Bypass will connect from I-35 to SH 29. (Courtesy Williamson County) Crews are working to excavate the area between Wolf Ranch Parkway and SH 29 that will allow for the Southwest Bypass to be extended through the area. Additionally, traffic was shifted to a detour...
Board approves policies for selection and challenge of reading materials in Round Rock ISD libraries, classrooms
The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock ISD board of trustees approved by consent two policies regarding instructional materials and library books during its Nov. 17 meeting. The...
Smiles on Wells bringing new dentistry office to Pflugerville in December
Smiles on Wells will offer an array of family and cosmetic dentistry services. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact) General dentistry office Smiles on Wells will open in December at 801 Wells Branch Parkway, Pflugerville. Owner Dr. Michele de Souza said Smiles on Wells will offer a range of family and cosmetic dentistry services, including regular exams and cleanings. 737-304-6777. www.smilesonwells.com.
CEO Laura Huffman announces departure from Austin Chamber at end of year
Laura Huffman joined the chamber in April 2020 and announced her departure Nov. 22. (Courtesy Austin Chamber of Commerce) The Austin Chamber of Commerce announced on Nov. 22 that Laura Huffman will step down as CEO and president at the end of the year. The chamber will announce an interim...
National Merit semifinalists, Commended Scholars recognized by Comal ISD
Fourteen students from Comal ISD were named National Merit Commended Scholars this year. They were recognized for their honor during the Comal ISD board of trustees meeting Nov. 17. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Comal ISD board of trustees recognized 16 student scholars from across the district during its regular meeting...
City of San Marcos unveils 'Get Around Downtown' shuttle service pilot program
The Get Around Downtown pilot program offers free rides throughout the downtown area. (Courtesy city of San Marcos) The city of San Marcos announced its free "Get Around Downtown" shuttle service Nov. 17. The pilot program is serviced by ECab of North America and is meant to help residents, visitors and employees who work in the downtown area get around.
