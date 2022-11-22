Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarriedCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
The historic 1906 Dorson Apartment Building on Benton Boulevard with the Kansas City porch-style design and recent fireCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The 1855 Col. John Harris Residence is part of the history of the Westport District in Kansas City as a museumCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historic 1867 home of Dr. John S. Bryant, Jr. and Harriet Smart Bryant in Independence, MissouriCJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Historic Blackstone Hotel of the 1920s offered an amenity of a parking garage which some hotels didn't haveCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
bluevalleypost.com
Happy Thanksgiving, Johnson County!
Why it matters: Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to produce the truly local coverage of the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas on a day to day basis. Coming up: Except for any big breaking news, we’ll be taking Thursday and Friday off to rest, spend time with family and count our blessings.
lawrencekstimes.com
An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness
As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried
John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
bluevalleypost.com
Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th
The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
Council delays vote on final plans for Mission Gateway project
The Mission City Council is expected to review final plans for the Mission Gateway project in January.
KMBC.com
The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange
TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
20 years brings memories, modern challenges at Fort Osage Farm in Independence
Fort Osage Farm has been running for 20 years under Bob and Kim Luke and they admit when they first took over, it was a new adventure.
15 companies in Kansas City hiring for jobs that pay $15+ an hour
1. Aldi - Part-Time Stocker. The grocery retailer Aldi is hiring for part-time stocker positions that pay $16.50 an hour. The job posting says these positions are for fewer than 30 hours a week. However, they come with benefits like health and dental insurance, and employee discounts.
jimmycsays.com
My friend Kevin Collison is looking at John Sherman’s downtown stadium through rose-colored glasses
Former KC Star development reporter Kevin Collison has done a great job with his CitySceneKC website. If you don’t subscribe, I suggest you do so. At $6 a month, it’s the best bargain in town for keeping up with what’s going on in the heart of the city, between the River Market and the Crossroads District.
plattecountylandmark.com
Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8
That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
Lawrence re-evaluating homeless campsite for use in winter months
A temporary homeless camp set up by the city of Lawrence may not be as temporary as once expected.
Kansas City painter captures moment Country Club Plaza lights turn on
There's a lot of beauty at the Country Club Plaza in KCMO and on Thursday night for the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony — a lot of excitement.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
KMBC.com
Thousands spend Thanksgiving night watching Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The holiday season has moved into the Country Club Plaza. Thousands went to watch the lights flip on at the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony Thanksgiving night. The show had musical performances, dances, and giveaways. Performers prepared for months ahead of the show. The Kansas City...
Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan
Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas
The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
KCTV 5
A year after release, Kevin Strickland reflects on life on the ‘outside’ and gives thanks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - It’s been a year since Kevin Strickland was released from prison. He spent 43 years in prison for a triple murder he swears he didn’t commit. The Jackson County Prosecutor and a judge agreed. Strickland recently sat down with investigative reporter Angie Ricono...
The 'William Volker House' built in 1889 in Kansas City represents the humble nature of philanthropist William Volker
William Volker House, Kansas City, Missouri.Google Maps. The William Volker House located at 3717 Bell Street in Kansas City, Missouri was listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) on May 20, 1993. Volker didn't need a mansion.
