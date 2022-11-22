ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overland Park, KS

bluevalleypost.com

Happy Thanksgiving, Johnson County!

Why it matters: Without your support, we wouldn’t be able to produce the truly local coverage of the Shawnee Mission and Blue Valley areas on a day to day basis. Coming up: Except for any big breaking news, we’ll be taking Thursday and Friday off to rest, spend time with family and count our blessings.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
lawrencekstimes.com

An inside look at the North Lawrence camp for people experiencing homelessness

As the Lawrence community considers different strategies for a citywide response to the homelessness crisis, residents of a temporary campsite are living through the reality of the situation day to day. Lawrence city leaders have been getting heat from community members ranging from business owners to housing advocates to local...
LAWRENCE, KS
CJ Coombs

The historic 1908 'John and Adele Georgen House' was made from stacked limestone that was locally quarried

John and Adele Georgen House, Independence, Missouri.Photo byJonathunder, GNU Free Documentation License. The John and Adele Georgen House is located at 933 South Main Street in Independence, Missouri. An attractive element of this house is all the limestone and masonry work. It's a rectangular two-story structure with a one-story porch in front.
INDEPENDENCE, MO
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
KMBC.com

The first mini home for KCK's Eden Village has arrived

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Eden Village in Kansas City, Kansas, is nearly a reality. The community will feature mini homes similar to those at the Veterans Community Project on the Missouri side. "We get to see them finally get a place to stay," said Terry Claudell, president of Eden...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

City leaders consider adding new Kansas Turnpike interchange

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Topeka City leaders are are moving forward with plans to give Topeka commuters more options on the Kansas Turnpike. Topeka City Council is pairing up with the Kansas Turnpike Authority to create a concept study to add an interchange to the turnpike near 29th and California Ave. This project is estimated to cost […]
TOPEKA, KS
plattecountylandmark.com

Weed becomes legal in Missouri on Dec. 8

That a majority of local voters were in favor of a legalizing recreational marijuana was probably not a surprise to most observers. That they did so by an overwhelming majority might have come as a surprise. Amendment 3, which legalizes recreational marijuana in Missouri, passed statewide by a margin of...
MISSOURI STATE
Kansas Reflector

Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan

Regulators’ opposition could unravel a consensus plan to provide millions of dollars in energy efficiency programs to Evergy’s Kansas customers. Evergy, the largest electric utility in Kansas, came to agreement with consumer and environmental advocates on a variety of programs meant to lower energy demand and save customers close to $100 million over four years. […] The post Kansas regulators want to slash Evergy’s energy efficiency plan appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
eastcoasttraveller.com

The Evel Knievel Museum in Topeka Kansas

The Evel Knievel Museum is a non-profit museum in Topeka. The museum includes an exhibit of Knievel's crash helmet that he wore in Caesar's Palace and the Skycycle that he used to make the Jump from the Snake River Canyon. It also includes interactives to learn about Knievel's life and career. Visitors can see the skeleton of the stunt man and view x-rays of his injuries.
TOPEKA, KS

