Tracy Maggia
3d ago
to the person or people who gave this beautiful baby another chance , thank you for opening your heart and family.
Jessie Ratcliff
3d ago
So happy for you sweetheart hope you have a very long life with your new family and thank you for adopting him
A miracle for one metro business owner after doctors told her family she would never wake up again
A holiday miracle for one metro business owner after her family was hours away from ending her life support.
KTUL
Man attacked by dogs, waits almost full day for animal welfare response
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A man is left bloody after being attacked by two dogs yesterday. The dogs are still on the loose and it took almost a full day for animal welfare to respond. Covered in blood, Jimmy Durant, is still recovering from a brutal dog attack. Though...
OHP: Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring one of their own. In a Facebook post, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had spotted a man lying under a tarp with a wheelchair next to him.
‘Housewarming gift’ for Oklahoma residents turns out to be a scam
An Oklahoma man has a warning about something showing up in many mailboxes lately. It appears to be an offer for a free gift to those who just moved into the neighborhood, but it’s really more of a trick instead.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday begins the Christmas buying vacation season. Thousands of Oklahomans are anticipated to hit the shops at this time trying to lower your expenses. But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who’re additionally trying to rating a deal by stealing your...
KOCO
City Rescue Mission brings back Thanksgiving banquet
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 350 people sat down to eat a warm Thanksgiving meal Thursday at Oklahoma City's City Rescue Mission for the first time in two years. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency gave out Thanksgiving boxes to those facing difficult situations during the holiday. “They are...
Oklahoma man credits Jesus House for drug recovery, survival story on Thanksgiving day
The Jesus House was once one of the few places homeless people could count on for a meal and a bed.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
‘We feel really blessed that she does get to walk’: OK toddler born with spinal defect becomes real-life Forrest Gump
About two years ago, a Midwest City family was given the news their newborn would have a spinal defect and that she may never be able to walk, but now their daughter is running, climbing, and swinging.
KOCO
Shelters in Oklahoma City area provide free Thanksgiving meals
OKLAHOMA CITY — Homeless shelters around Oklahoma City plan to hand out free Thanksgiving dinners Thursday — helping everyone celebrate the holiday. The Salvation Army in Oklahoma City, Norman Food and Shelter at Norman High School and the Edmond Community Meal at the University of Central Oklahoma will hand out meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
KOCO
Oklahoma City Zoo to host sensory-friendly night at Safari Lights display
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Zoo has a calendar full of holiday activities, and it is inviting everyone to celebrate. The zoo will host its sensory-friendly night Monday at the Safari Lights display. The event is designed for guests who can be sensitive or overstimulated when visiting the lights with large crowds and loud music.
KOCO
One of Oklahoma City’s holiday traditions opens up for the season
OKLAHOMA CITY — One of Oklahoma City’s holiday traditions is about to open up for the season. Starting Friday at the Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark, the 2022 LifeShare WinterFest is officially back for the season. "Tubers are going to be able to go up into our terrace grab a...
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
‘They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
Oklahoma City police investigate the fifth deadly hit run in less than 14 days.
KOCO
Oklahoma shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales
OKLAHOMA CITY — The biggest shopping day of the year has arrived, and Oklahomans were already out buying gifts early Friday morning. By 9 a.m., most of Oklahoma City's biggest stores had opened their doors for Black Friday. But this was just the start of a day full of deals.
waurikanewsjournal.com
1 Peter 2:9-10
We have a dog named Daisy who was picked up by a couple at a rescue center in OKC. Daisy was taken to their home but was not welcomed by the other dogs in this home. She was rejected at least twice by previous owners. Then she came here. A warm place to sleep in the Winter and cooling shade with AC in the Summer. Rubbing her head sends her tail into ecstatic thumping. When I put her food dish down she looks up at me and will not eat until I give her head a good rubbing. She who did not have a home, now is at home.
Curb construction controversy; one restaurant claims drive-thru cannot be used because of new sidewalk
A city construction project puts one drive thru restaurant at risk of going out of business.
Oklahoma City man wins $50,000 smile makeover
The program gives one deserving resident a free smile makeover worth $50,000. Doctors will replace broken and missing teeth with new, custom-made prosthesis.
KOCO
Thousands left without power in Edmond after outage
EDMOND, Okla. — Thousands are without power in Edmond after an outage. On Wednesday evening, Edmond had a power outage impacting over 5,390 customers, so far. KOCO 5 was told the cause of the outage is on the “transmission side” and they are waiting for OG&E to assist.
