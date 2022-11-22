ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tenaha, TX

Comments / 0

Related
scttx.com

Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda

November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
PANOLA COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Bette Ann Samford

Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
CENTER, TX
inforney.com

Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire

KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
KILGORE, TX
scttx.com

Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland

Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence at the age of 89 years, 3 months, 28 days. Mrs. Cleveland was born July 24, 1933, in San Augustine County to parents W.W. "Zack" Butler and Nellie Leola (Phillips) Butler and attended Chireno Schools in her youth. She was a former longtime resident of the Conroe, Texas, area before moving back to her hometown. Mrs. Cleveland enjoyed fishing and gardening and had retired from Stitt Spark Plug Company.
SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY, TX
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas

Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
TEXAS STATE
scttx.com

Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance

November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64

TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
RUSK COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit

November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
scttx.com

Thelma Maudine Leach

Visitation will be held prior to the service on Sunday, November 27, 2022, beginning at 1PM at Antioch Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted as soon as it becomes available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge...
CENTER, TX
High School Football PRO

Longview, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Rusk High School football team will have a game with Harmony High School on November 25, 2022, 11:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy