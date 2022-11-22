Read full article on original website
Shelby County Commissioners’ Court Special Meeting, Nov. 30 Agenda
November 23, 2022 - Notice is hereby given that a Special meeting of the Governing body of the Shelby County Commissioners’ Court will be held on the 30th day of November, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. in the Courtroom of the Shelby County Courthouse at 200 San Augustine Street, Center, Shelby County, Texas to deliberate and consider action on the following items:
New generation of leaders on the job in Panola County
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - There’s a new generation of leaders on the job in Panola County. Sheriff Cutter Clinton, 31, and County Judge Rodger McLane, 31, are now considered Panola County’s two most powerful elected officials. “First and foremost, I want to take care of my people here...
City of Marshall prepares to transform downtown into Wonderland of Lights
Swan church pastor says food pantry seeing 100 percent increase in need. Pastor Jeremiah Dollgener walks with KLTV 7′s Lexi Vennetti along the growing line of cars looking to get food. Water restored to half of City of Zavalla residents as repairs continue. Updated: 5 hours ago. KTRE’s Avery...
Longview man charged in Capitol riot granted release to prepare for trial
WASHINGTON (KETK) – A Longview man who was indicted on more than a dozen charges in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot has been released “strictly for the purpose of preparing for trial.” According to court documents, Ryan Nichols, 30, was granted pre-trial release and will be allowed to return to his Longview home […]
Several departments work to contain structure fire in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Several fire departments, along with the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, are working a structure fire in the 500 block of US 259 north. Officials said the fire is contained and there were no injuries reported. Residents were told to expect a large presence of responders and use caution traveling in […]
Bette Ann Samford
Bette Ann Samford, 85, of Center, Texas, passed away on November 24, 2022, in San Augustine, Texas. She was born on October 16, 1937, in Center, Texas, to the late Alex Merrill Lucas and Linnie Mittie Stephens Lucas. A memorial service will be held at 2PM at Short Methodist Church,...
Future unclear for site of Kilgore motel destroyed in fire
KILGORE — Future plans for the site of the former Kilgore Best Western Inn remain unclear more than five months after an accidental fire gutted the structure. The city approved a demolition permit for what remained of the building in late October, and the demolition process began earlier this month. Kilgore LAXMI of Longview owns the property, according to Gregg County Appraisal District records.
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland
Earline "Bill" Butler Cleveland of San Augustine County, Texas, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, at her residence at the age of 89 years, 3 months, 28 days. Mrs. Cleveland was born July 24, 1933, in San Augustine County to parents W.W. "Zack" Butler and Nellie Leola (Phillips) Butler and attended Chireno Schools in her youth. She was a former longtime resident of the Conroe, Texas, area before moving back to her hometown. Mrs. Cleveland enjoyed fishing and gardening and had retired from Stitt Spark Plug Company.
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas
Louisiana Authorities Report SNAP Benefits Compromised for Some Recipients, Benefits Being Used Without Authorization in Texas. Louisiana – On November 21, 2022, Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell reported that several residents in Sabine Parish have had their SNAP benefits compromised according to the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services (DCFS).
HELP WANTED: East Texas in need of more law enforcement as nationwide shortage hits close to home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – East Texas law enforcement is facing the same issue as restaurants, stores and warehouses across the country — a shortage in staff. From Tyler to Longview to Nacogdoches and beyond, law enforcement agencies all over East Texas are struggling to hire and keep the staff they do have. “This is all […]
Sheriff's Department Thanks Local Business for Assistance
November 23, 2022 - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office requested the pond where the body of Inga Lout was found be drained oin Friday, November 4, 2022. Jamie Hagler, Constable Precinct 2, made contact with Lenny Dupuis, supervisor of Chi Omni Environmental Solution in Center, and within one hour, Dupuis had equipment on scene. Chi Omni provided lighting, pumpers, a vacuum truck, skilled drivers, equipment operators, and other needed materials to drain the pond. Chi Omni stayed on location for a total of three days providing their services free of charge to the county. Once the pond was drained, Chi Omni refilled the pond. Dupuis also provided breakfast and lunch to law enforcement on scene several times.
Traffic alert: Road cleared 4300 block of SH 64
TYLER, Texas — Update: Scene is cleared according to RCOEM Coordinator Patrick Dooley. Rusk County Office of Emergency Managment reported on Facebook a single vehicle wreck involving a telephone pole. Between the loop 571 and CR 424, in the 4300 block of SH 64. RCOEM said to expect minor...
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
Passenger Vehicle Collides Head-on with DPS Trooper Unit
November 25, 2022 - Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash involving a Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle that occurred Thursday, November 24, 2022, on State Highway 7, just west of U.S. 96. The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 4:25pm, a 2018 Hyundai...
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre...
Popular Shreveport Restaurant Announces Closure After Eight Years on Youree
This week, one of my absolute favorite restaurants in town announced their upcoming closure. Anyone who knows me knows I love Japanese cuisine; I would eat hibachi every day of the week if I could. Living in Shreveport in the Broadmoor area, Jabez & Jabes is my go-to stop for sushi and/or hibachi.
Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023
A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
Thelma Maudine Leach
Visitation will be held prior to the service on Sunday, November 27, 2022, beginning at 1PM at Antioch Cemetery. A full obituary will be posted as soon as it becomes available. To send condolences or to sign an online register, please visit www.mangumfh.net. Mangum Funeral Home, Center, is in charge...
Longview, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
