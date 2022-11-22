Read full article on original website
Customers say Kansas construction company owner took thousands, disappeared
Your business might have problems when your former customers have devoted an entire Facebook page to ripping you apart.
JCCC board looks to fill vacancy after Joy Koesten resigns
Joy Koesten has resigned from her seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, a year after being elected. In a statement to her fellow board members and JCCC President Andy Bowne, Koesten cited ongoing family health concerns as the reason for her resignation. In her own words:...
KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
1st home arrives to Eden Village, a living community for the houseless in KCK
Eden Village is a new mobile home village in Kansas City, Kansas — a permanent living community for those that are chronically homeless.
Drive to your gate at the new KCI
Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
Report reveals chain of events of police gunfire with Gardner, Kansas, man
A report was released Tuesday into the actions of two Gardner police officers who were part of a confrontation with a subject last July.
3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas
SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Two killed in I-635 crash in Kansas City, Kansas
Two people are dead following a single-vehicle crash near Interstate 635 and Interstate 70 in Kansas City, Kansas, Monday evening.
Person arrested following deer poaching investigation in Miami County
Last week Kansas Game Wardens received an Operation Game Thief tip of potential ongoing deer poaching in Miami County, Kansas.
Refueling stop at Kansas City QuikTrip ends in $200,000 scratchers prize
Heading to work one day, he stopped at the QuikTrip at 13100 Holmes Road to gas up and purchased a "Silver Bells" scratchers ticket, according to Missouri Lottery.
Olathe School District
Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
A Kansas blues festival is putting on a 'last waltz' as too many of its elders pass away
Kansas City has long held a reputation as a center of blues music and culture. One neighborhood in northeast Kansas City, Kansas, produced many of the musicians who gave the metro that reputation. Many of these artists found success as musicians, but that success often took them away from the...
KCI seeking volunteers for simulation prior to opening new terminal
The new KCI terminal is close to being ready for some of Kansas City's biggest upcoming events, but needs some volunteers to help.
KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect
Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City
The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
Death at Spring Hill worksite under investigation
OSHA is investigating a Spring Hill accident that claimed the life of an employee who worked for Geotechnology Inc.
The 'Woodson-Sawyer House' built in the late 1800s is locally and nationally recognized as a historic place
Woodson-Sawyer House, Independence, Missouri.Photo by25or6to4, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. On March 20, 1986, the Woodson-Sawyer House located at 1604 West Lexington in Independence, Missouri was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
City of Lawrence gives update on homeless camp after discovery of deceased woman
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The City of Lawrence has given an update on its controversial homeless camp following the discovery of a deceased woman. A social media post from the City of Lawrence on Tuesday gave an update on the future of a homeless camp established in the North Lawrence area following the recent discovery of […]
Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
Kansas City CBD company hit with warning letter by FDA
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas City-based CBD producer was sent a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for several violations, including making products that could be considered appealing to children. The FDA sent the letter on Nov. 16 to CBD American Shaman’s CEO Stephen Vincent Sanders II. The extensive document points to […]
