Johnson County, KS

bluevalleypost.com

JCCC board looks to fill vacancy after Joy Koesten resigns

Joy Koesten has resigned from her seat on the Johnson County Community College Board of Trustees, a year after being elected. In a statement to her fellow board members and JCCC President Andy Bowne, Koesten cited ongoing family health concerns as the reason for her resignation. In her own words:...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KMBC.com

KCK small buisness asks for community support after break-in

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — KaledioScoops ice cream shop in Kansas City, Kansas, is asking for the community’s help after someone broke into the shop last week. The ice cream shop is a stronghold in the community, where they host events, fundraisers, and supports local groups. That's why it...
KANSAS CITY, KS
northeastnews.net

Drive to your gate at the new KCI

Fifty years ago this month, on November 11, 1972, Kansas City International Airport opened for the first time, ushering in a new concept in air travel called “Drive to your Gate.”. As outlined in the program for the three-day official dedication, the Drive to your Gate concept was billed...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

SteakPhoto byPhoto by Ömer Haktan Bulut on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
mix93.com

Olathe School District

Want to make a difference in a rewarding career? Need a flexible schedule? Great benefits? Join the Olathe Public Schools! Recently named a Forbes Top 5 Employer, the Olathe School District is the largest school district in the Kansas City metropolitan area, serving 30,000 students and employing nearly 5,000 staff members.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating double homicide near 28th & Prospect

Charges will not be filed in July's officer-involved shooting in Gardner. No charges will be filed after a Gardner police officer shot at a man in July who may have been suicidal. Previous coverage: kctv5.com/2022/07/27/police-man-involved-shooting-incident-with-gardner-police-wounded-himself. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. More and more holiday displays are being added as we...
GARDNER, KS
Awesome 92.3

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Atchison named one of best small towns to spend Christmas in

ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - Atchison has been named one of the best small towns in the nation to celebrate Christmas in. With the holiday season settling into Northeast Kansas, Trips To Discover, a digital travel magazine, recently released its list of The Best 21 Small Towns to Visit for Christmas in the U.S. - and Atchison made the list.
ATCHISON, KS
KSNT News

Kansas City CBD company hit with warning letter by FDA

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Kansas City-based CBD producer was sent a warning letter by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for several violations, including making products that could be considered appealing to children. The FDA sent the letter on Nov. 16 to CBD American Shaman’s CEO Stephen Vincent Sanders II. The extensive document points to […]
KANSAS CITY, KS

