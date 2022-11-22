Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Handgun Found Inside The Raw Chicken in Luggage at The AirportMuhammad Junaid MustafaFort Lauderdale, FL
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Good or Bad News for the GOP? Donald Trump Announces His 2024 Presidential AmbitionAnthony J LynchPalm Beach, FL
Related
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
wflx.com
Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree
In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event
Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
cw34.com
Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Palm Beach County
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Black Friday is the busiest shopping holiday of the year. Even amid record-high inflation rates, increased prices, and an economy still in flux. The shopping holiday is the day businesses use to hopefully get out of the red by getting their sales back...
What's open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022
MIAMI - We have prepared a list of restaurants and stores that will be open on Thanksgiving. We also take a look at what is closed. RestaurantsBoston Market: Many locations are open for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day for carry-out. You can also pre-order their Heat & Serve Thanksgiving Dinner for pickup. For more information, check with your specific location for their hours. Cracker Barrel: For Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel is serving a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal at participating locations. They are also offering a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people or Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves...
cw34.com
Thanksgiving meal welcomes Ukrainian refugees, Holocaust survivors and seniors
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A Thanksgiving celebration in Boca Raton today brought in hundreds of people who would otherwise be spending the holiday alone. Holocaust survivors, Ukrainian refugees, and seniors came out to celebrate Thanksgiving at the Jewish Family Services Center. Food, family, friends, and of course a...
3 to See: Aquarium by day, zoo lights by night and a drag show
SPONSORED CONTENT Enjoy a dazzling array of arts and cultural events this autumn in the Palm Beaches! Here to help you with three ideas for the coming week is the Cultural Council for Palm Beach County, the official support agency for arts and culture here in Florida’s Cultural Capital. For more to enjoy and experience, explore the...
Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week
Locals can register their vessels for the upcoming Twenty-Eighth Annual Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade by November 29 The post Palm Beach Holiday Boat Parade Sets Sail Next Week appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL
The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
bocaratontribune.com
The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees 2022
Ceremony & Reception will be held at The Addison on Tuesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. (Boca Raton, FL – October 26, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations
Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
secretmiami.com
Delray Beach’s Ultra Festive Pop-Up Bar Returns This Holiday Season
Who needs snow when you’ve got holiday-frenzied pop-ups to bring in the season? The Falcon in Delray Beach has once again transformed into a joyful pop-up bar, where you’ll find sleigh loads of merriment from decked out halls and a fa-la-la-la-la-ed up drink menu. The over-the-top lights, tinsel,...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach soup kitchen donates Thanksgiving meals to families in need
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — There's no question the work being done at the Soup Kitchen in Boynton Beach is making a world of a difference. On Thanksgiving morning, people in need lined up to receive free hot turkey meals and pre-bagged groceries to prepare their own holiday meals at home.
travelexperta.com
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go
Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
WSVN-TV
Black Friday deals at Habitat ReStore include discounts on new, used furniture, home goods
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - This Black Friday isn’t all about the deals and steals. Habitat for Humanity has a way shoppers can decorate their homes while also lending a helping hand to the community. The holiday deals have already started at the Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Fort...
bocaratontribune.com
Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000
Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
cbs12.com
Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
Small Business Saturday: Lake Worth Beach woman pivots from layoff to owner of cleaning company
WEST PALM BEACH — Alicia Colon is among the millions of Americans who lost their jobs in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic as employers closed workplaces or cut back on staff. Now she owns a cleaning company specializing in vacation rentals. Colon, 32, of Lake Worth Beach, worked...
cw34.com
'Unwanted person in the church parking lot' leads deputies on chase, forces tough arrest
The arrest report actually called him "an unwanted person in the church parking lot." Make that, the first arrest report. His mugshot shows how he looked after medical attention. The long day — Saturday, Nov. 19 — started at about 7:30 a.m. when somebody in Wellington called the Palm Beach...
Comments / 0