Boca Raton, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wflx.com

Delray Beach to light 100-foot Christmas tree

In just days, the city of Delray Beach will ring in the holiday season by lighting its iconic 100-foot Christmas tree. WPTV is a proud sponsor of the tree lighting and will stream the event live on Nov. 29 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The annual event, which takes...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
Talk Media

Prepare for Snow at Coral Springs ‘Downtown in December’ Event

Downtown in Coral Springs 2021. Be prepared for a chance of snow when downtown Coral Springs is transformed into a winter wonderland. The Great Lawn of City Hall (9500 W Sample Rd) will morph into an immersive winter wonderland on Saturday, December 3, for the city’s annual Downtown in December event from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., with the signature tree lighting set to illuminate the night at 6:15 p.m.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
cw34.com

Black Friday shoppers hit the stores in Palm Beach County

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Black Friday is the busiest shopping holiday of the year. Even amid record-high inflation rates, increased prices, and an economy still in flux. The shopping holiday is the day businesses use to hopefully get out of the red by getting their sales back...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

What's open, closed on Thanksgiving Day 2022

MIAMI - We have prepared a list of restaurants and stores that will be open on Thanksgiving. We also take a look at what is closed. RestaurantsBoston Market: Many locations are open for limited hours on Thanksgiving Day for carry-out. You can also pre-order their Heat & Serve Thanksgiving Dinner for pickup. For more information, check with your specific location for their hours. Cracker Barrel: For Thanksgiving, Cracker Barrel is serving a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal at participating locations. They are also offering a Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Feast which serves 8-10 people or Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Family Dinner which serves...
MIAMI, FL
cohaitungchi.com

15 Best Things to Do in Wellington, FL

The village of Wellington in Palm Beach County, Florida, used to be a commuter town with a few shopping centers until it became known for its fantastic tourist attractions. Locals and tourists can participate in the village’s different shows in the form of arts and culture, equestrian events, and much more.
WELLINGTON, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Boca Raton Historical Society Announces WALK OF RECOGNITION Inductees 2022

Ceremony & Reception will be held at The Addison on Tuesday, November 29 at 6 p.m. (Boca Raton, FL – October 26, 2022) The Boca Raton Historical Society today announced the 2022 Walk of Recognition inductees. The annual honor goes to individuals and organizations that have “served for the interest of our community and have enriched the lives of the citizens of the Boca Raton.”
BOCA RATON, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

West Palm Seashore, Boca, Jupiter eating places with no well being violations

Here are six restaurant violations commonly noted by inspectors. For the week of July 18 to 24, state inspectors reported perfect inspections at these food providers and restaurants:. Whit’s Frozen Custard of Boca3551 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. MC Donalds2140 N. Federal Highway, Boca Raton. Woodfield Country Club3650 Club...
BOCA RATON, FL
secretmiami.com

Delray Beach’s Ultra Festive Pop-Up Bar Returns This Holiday Season

Who needs snow when you’ve got holiday-frenzied pop-ups to bring in the season? The Falcon in Delray Beach has once again transformed into a joyful pop-up bar, where you’ll find sleigh loads of merriment from decked out halls and a fa-la-la-la-la-ed up drink menu. The over-the-top lights, tinsel,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
travelexperta.com

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go

Palm Beach Florida: What to Do, What to See and Where to Go. Palm Beach is literally just a few minutes away from West Palm Beach. Though, it has a completely different feel to it overall. First, it’s considered to be literally one of the richest zip codes in the United States and, perhaps, there are a ton of things to do and amazing attractions to check. Today we’re going to be talking about Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

Seventh Annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball Presented by Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton Delivered “A Tropical Paradise” for 500 Guests and Raised More Than $320,000

Proceeds from the Sold-out Event Support the Health and Wellness Needs of Boca Raton Nonprofits. Fulfilled Through Club’s “Service Above Self” Grant Program. Boca Raton, FL – Boasting an extravagant Black & Pink-Tie evening, replete with all the grandeur and festivity befitting a storied, burgeoning City, the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton presented its seventh annual Boca Raton Mayors Ball at Boca West Country Club.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Holiday tragedy: Drowning in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One person is dead from drowning in Boynton Beach. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units responded to a call to Ashley Lakes community around 11:30 Thursday morning after a resident reported they saw a body floating in a lake. Dramatic Video: Florida officer who...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL

