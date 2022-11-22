Read full article on original website
'Hoofeels' generous? Valley pig rescue in need of blankets for cold winter months
PHOENIX — If you're feeling generous this holiday season, a Phoenix pig rescue is asking for as many blankets as possible to keep their rescue pigs warm during the winter months. Better Piggies Rescue needs small, medium, and large blankets plus comforters to provide much-needed comfort to all rescue...
AZFamily
Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
Volunteers cooked for days to help provide Thanksgiving dinner in Tolleson
PHOENIX — The Tolleson community was thankful for each other this year. Volunteers of all ages came together earlier Thursday to serve meals to anyone who wanted one. The annual feast in the city has been a tradition for 38 years and is finally back in person after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
fox10phoenix.com
Animals at Phoenix Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving feast
Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, many people still have to work, and some of those workers are zookeepers tasked with keeping animals healthy at the Phoenix Zoo. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a feast that has been put on for animals at the zoo.
Foster a dog for the Thanksgiving weekend!
Maricopa County Animal Care & Control offers a five-day fostering program, to give dogs a much-needed break from the shelter
queencreeksuntimes.com
Kick start your Christmas shopping Nov. 26 at the Queen Creek Family Market
The Christmas shopping season is here and you can find some fun, unique items this weekend at the Queen Creek Family Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26, in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, there will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks.
travelawaits.com
The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert
As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
Famous feline at Chandler Home Depot avoids cat-astrophe during ER visit
CHANDLER, Ariz. — A famous cat living in a Chandler Home Depot has been on a health roller-coaster recently, but is improving thanks to the help of an anonymous helper, according to sources close to the cat. The cat, known by many names such as Tom and 'Miss Kitty,'...
KTAR.com
Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa
PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
Don't pass out food in the homeless encampment: City of Phoenix encourages 'healthy giving' to avoid waste
PHOENIX — This Thanksgiving there are hundreds of people across the city of Phoenix experiencing homelessness. The need is abundantly clear in the city’s largest encampment downtown, known as "The Zone." Donations are key, but it's not just about what people are donating. It's how people donate that...
West Valley View
Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley
Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
AZFamily
Preventing post-thanksgiving plumbing problems
It’s the first day of ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo!. Hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving sides on a budget. Tess Rafols talked hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving on a budget on Good Morning, Arizona on Monday morning!. Consider a trip to Mexico City for the holidays. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily
Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
ABC 15 News
Tanger Outlets packed with Black Friday shoppers despite inflation
GLENDALE, AZ — There were no signs of a down economy at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale this Black Friday. Thousands of shoppers moved shoulder to shoulder, and bag to bag in search of the best Black Friday deals. "I enjoy the crowds, seeing everybody out with their families,"...
tippnews.com
Christmas at Schnepf Farms 2022 Opens in Queen Creek the Day After Thanksgiving
QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s the time of year when Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek transforms into a magical winter wonderland. The east valley mainstay has partnered for the fourth year with World of Illumination — known for producing the largest drive-through light shows in the world — to present Christmas at Schnepf Farms, opening to the public on November 25, 2022.
AZFamily
Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
12news.com
Phoenix celebrated Thanksgiving in the spring of 1941. Water was the reason why
PHOENIX — As Arizonans enjoy a slice of pie on Thanksgiving, here's a piece of state history that many may not know about. Phoenix once hosted a massive Thanksgiving party... in April. “This story does provide hope things can change quickly," said Douglas Towne, a writer, historian and hydrologist.
'She is our angel, our miracle': Flagstaff couple thankful after stranger donates kidney
PHOENIX — A Flagstaff family is extra thankful this Thanksgiving after receiving the gift of life. A search for a kidney donor started with family and friends, but the call for help eventually went global. "Eventually got to the point where my kidneys were 12% functioning; they were that...
macaronikid.com
Check out these local holiday light shows!
The west valley has some amazing local family homes that go all out with music and lights!. Make plans to pack up the kids, hot cocoa, and holiday spirit and check out some of these local favorites. The Lights on Maui - Surprise. The Lights on Evergreen - Verrado. Bauler...
