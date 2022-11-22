ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Phoenix surgeons see rise in emergency gallbladder surgery after Thanksgiving meals

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people joke about being “stuffed” or “too full” from their Thanksgiving meal, but it turns out that has been a real problem for some. Emergency rooms in the Valley are filling up with people who’ve needed emergency gallbladder surgery from overeating on Thanksgiving. In some cases, gallbladders have exploded. So, what’s the main culprit that’s causing it?
fox10phoenix.com

Animals at Phoenix Zoo enjoy Thanksgiving feast

Despite the Thanksgiving holiday, many people still have to work, and some of those workers are zookeepers tasked with keeping animals healthy at the Phoenix Zoo. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen takes a look at a feast that has been put on for animals at the zoo.
travelawaits.com

The Unique Holiday Experience That Lights Up The Arizona Desert

As dusk approaches, the glow of the candles magnifies along the paths. The sound of music wafts through the air from various parts of the garden. Las Noches de Las Luminarias marks the beginning of another holiday season. At multiple locations throughout the Desert Botanical Garden, musicians of various genres celebrate living in the desert during this festive time of year.
KTAR.com

Merry Main Street with ice rink, other holiday activities returns to downtown Mesa

PHOENIX — Mesa’s annual Merry Main Street begins Friday and will offer multiple holiday activities for the whole family to enjoy each day through early January. The East Valley city’s holiday tradition gets underway from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a ceremony to light the nearly four-story-tall tree at Main Street and Macdonald; along with music by the Mesa City Band, a new radio-style performance of “The Man Who Killed Santa Claus” at 7 p.m. at the Mesa Arts Center and the first arrival of Santa Claus for the 2022 season.
West Valley View

Christmas lights bring holiday cheer to the West Valley

Arizona’s inaugural Desert Farm Lights is bringing light, joy and holiday cheer to the West Valley this winter season. From Nov. 25 through Jan. 1, Monday to Sunday from 5 to 10 p.m., families can enjoy three acres of festive illuminated displays, a Christmas maze, bounce houses, countless photo opportunities and more.
AZFamily

Preventing post-thanksgiving plumbing problems

It’s the first day of ZooLights at the Phoenix Zoo!. Hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving sides on a budget. Tess Rafols talked hosting and enjoying Thanksgiving on a budget on Good Morning, Arizona on Monday morning!. Consider a trip to Mexico City for the holidays. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily

Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Happy Holidays, everyone! Jaime, here! Thank you for your interest in our first ever Jaime’s Local Love Holiday Special. We curated this list of businesses to give you some really cool ARIZONA options when it comes to places to shop and visit over the holidays. These local business owners are so passionate about what they create, grow, and cook—it is contagious. I hope you enjoyed our special and remember when you shop local, you are supporting a fellow Arizonan.
ABC 15 News

Tanger Outlets packed with Black Friday shoppers despite inflation

GLENDALE, AZ — There were no signs of a down economy at the Tanger Outlets in Glendale this Black Friday. Thousands of shoppers moved shoulder to shoulder, and bag to bag in search of the best Black Friday deals. "I enjoy the crowds, seeing everybody out with their families,"...
tippnews.com

Christmas at Schnepf Farms 2022 Opens in Queen Creek the Day After Thanksgiving

QUEEN CREEK, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — It’s the time of year when Schnepf Farms in Queen Creek transforms into a magical winter wonderland. The east valley mainstay has partnered for the fourth year with World of Illumination — known for producing the largest drive-through light shows in the world — to present Christmas at Schnepf Farms, opening to the public on November 25, 2022.
AZFamily

Dos Chris’ Bakery and Charcuterie Co. is founded on kindness, delicious treats in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Dos Chris’ Bakery & Charcuterie Co. is a Phoenix, AZ-based company founded on the belief in kindness. Their love story began in 2018 with an affectionate nickname. With the two men both being named Chris, they were quickly known as “Dos Chris”. Two years later, they were married! Having both grown up in a family business, they each dreamed of having their own company. Thus, they say-- it was only destiny that as a couple, they created their own. With their bow ties and nickname combined with their love of baking and charcuterie, their company was founded in 2021.
macaronikid.com

Check out these local holiday light shows!

The west valley has some amazing local family homes that go all out with music and lights!. Make plans to pack up the kids, hot cocoa, and holiday spirit and check out some of these local favorites. The Lights on Maui - Surprise. The Lights on Evergreen - Verrado. Bauler...
