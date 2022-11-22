ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, TN

Lincoln County homeowner says fungus from Jack Daniels barrel house killing trees, shrubs

By Archie Snowden
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2whsdi_0jK4sDJU00

LINCOLN COUNTY, Tenn. (WHNT) – A homeowner in Lincoln County says that Jack Daniels, the popular liquor distillery, is building warehouses that are creating an uncontrollable whiskey fungus that’s killing his plants and trees.

Patrick Long says that the whiskey is releasing too much ethanol that’s allowing a thick fungus to grow that will not go away on its own. Long says he has spent thousands to remove the fungus from his home.

Alabama church files restraining order against its own denomination

“The black fungus will cover an entire shrub and just completely strangle the bush,” says Long, whose home in Mulberry Tennessee is right next to the Jack Daniels barrel house. “The evaporation of the ethanol that’s inside of those barrel houses with all of that alcohol turns into a black fungus and that black fungus attaches to anything that doesn’t move.”

Long says that the black fungus, or whiskey fungus, is coming straight from this liquor barrel storage facility that’s owned by the Brown-Forman Corporation for Jack Daniels.

Long took his concerns to the Lincoln County Commission on November 15, and the mayor of Lincoln County informed him that the plan is to build six more warehouses in the area.

“That’s a hazardous material and that zoning does not prohibit that to even occur and yet we are going to have 66,000 barrels of Jack Daniels whiskey in each of those warehouses that will produce the black fungus that you see here at six times the levels that we have today,” said Long.

After 53 years Auburn barbershop set to move from downtown location

Long has researched all legal possible ways to stop or halt the construction of the new warehouses. He says the Lincoln County Commission has ignored the alleged environmental impacts for monetary gain.

“We as homeowners in the surrounding area and really most of Lincoln County should because as Jack Daniels continues to move forward with their barrel house plans over the next five to ten years. They will begin to turn the rest of Lincoln County into the same black fungus that we are currently dealing with today.”

Efforts to reach neither Lincoln County Mayor Bill Newman nor Brown-Forman Corporation were unsuccessful.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 1

Related
Maury County Source

Maury Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Maury County!. Save the date! Artists Sunday is November 27th. Shop with your favorite local artists. Think of it like Black Friday or Small Business Saturday but for Art! Staff will be live at the Columbia Welcome Center from 12:00-3:00pm. Stop by for promotions – exclusive to Artists Sunday!
MAURY COUNTY, TN
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Update: Missing Morgan County teen found safe

UPDATE: The Morgan County Sheriff's office says the teen has been found safe. A 15-year-old male has been reported missing in Morgan County. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says Christian Wallace left a home in the Danville area on foot and has not been seen since. He is described as...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
WSMV

Family displaced after house fire in Williamson County

COLLEGE GROVE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews from multiple stations in Williamson County responded to a house on fire Thanksgiving night. Williamson County Fire and Rescue were called to a home in the Grove neighborhood on Thursday night and found heavy smoke coming from an outdoor fireplace behind the home. The fire had spread to the rear of the home and extended into the second-floor attic.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

49 Winchester to play 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

(WCYB) — The Birthplace of Country Music and Museum has announced its first act for the 2023 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. 49 Winchester, out of Russell County, VA, is set to play the 22nd annual event which will take place Sept. 8-10 in historic downtown Bristol. "49 Winchester...
BRISTOL, TN
WAFF

Shooting in Huntsville lands one victim in hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders were on the scene of a shooting shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday. According to an official with the Huntsville Police Department the shooting took place in the North Meadow Hills area. The victim of the shooting drove to Wells Fargo on North Memorial Parkway where he called police.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
wilsoncountysource.com

Gallatin Police Looking for this Subject

The Gallatin Police Department is looking for the whereabouts of the pictured subject. Please contact the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313. She was last seen driving a black 2014 GMC Acadia similar to the vehicle pictured. She is possibly in the area of Mt.Juliet or Smyrna.
GALLATIN, TN
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy