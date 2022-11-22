400 members still needed in VTDigger food and news drive

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dear Reader,

We are more than halfway to our goal of sending 10,000 meals to the Vermont Foodbank by Thanksgiving.

Will you pitch in? Each contribution during our annual fund drive will send 10 meals to the Foodbank and sustain our reliable, fact-based news.

Click here to make a donation and send 10 meals.

Donate

VTDigger is proud to provide a valuable public service for Vermont. Every day of the year, our reporters are pursuing the truth from Bennington to Swanton and everywhere in between.

But while our news is free to consume, it’s not free to produce. This season, please help us sustain our news operation and support another great cause at the same time.

Give today and your gift will also send 10 meals to the Vermont Foodbank to combat rising hunger this winter. We only need 400 more people to pitch in before Thanksgiving Day.

Donate

Thank you for your consideration and loyal readership.

Yours,

Libbie Sparadeo

Director of Community Engagement and Strategic Partnerships, VTDigger

Become a VTDigger member today

Online: vtdigger.org/donate
Call: (802) 225-6791
Mail: Make checks payable to VTDigger, 26 State Street, Suite 8, Montpelier, VT 05602

Our Mission

We produce rigorous journalism that explains complex issues, holds the government accountable to the public and engages Vermonters in the democratic process.

VTDigger is a project of the Vermont Journalism Trust, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Our Tax ID number is 27-1553931

