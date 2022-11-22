Devils news: 2 sneaky moves New Jersey made after tying franchise record with win vs. Connor McDavid, Oilers

The New York Rangers have parted ways with fourth-line forward Ryan Reaves, offloading him to the Minnesota Wild in a trade on Wednesday, according to Elliotte Friedman. It wasn’t just the Rangers getting in on the trade action on Wednesday, as the Maple Leafs made a move to bring in a defenseman amid the myriad […] The post Maple Leafs, Rangers get in on trade action early in 2022-23 season appeared first on ClutchPoints.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO