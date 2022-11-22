ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Detroit Pistons once-again turning into the best bet in the NBA

Even though the Detroit Pistons only won 23 games last season, they were secretly one of the best bets in the NBA. There is often value to be found for bettors that follow the bad teams closely, especially when those bad teams are involved in close games. The Pistons had a streak of covering the spread in 21 straight games last season, as the sports books were slow to catch on that the Pistons weren’t getting blown out much, even though they continued to lose.
DETROIT, MI
Best Week 12 Bets for Eagles vs Packers on Sunday Night Football

If you’ve noticed recently that you’ve been tuning in for some Philadelphia Eagles football and you’ve experienced a few more stressful moments during game days (or nights), fear not. You, sir or ma’am, are not alone. It’s hard to determine what we’ll get from this team from one week to the next. As you might imagine, that’s made wagering on Philly quite the chore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
