Ask the Hammer: Are Medicaid Compliant Annuities a Good Idea?

 3 days ago
In this Ask the Hammer episode, a reader asks this question:

"I have a friend who didn't properly plan for retirement and is now faced with going into a nursing home and he's considering a Medicaid-compliant annuity. Is that a good idea?"

Jeffrey “The Buckinghammer” Levine of Buckingham Wealth Partners, met with Robert Powell, editor of Retirement Daily, to answer this question.

Jeffrey and Bob talk about what Medicaid annuities are and why they matter, the differing rules for married couples versus single people, and the ethics behind using them.

Watch the full episode to find out the answer to this reader’s question.

Got questions?

Email AsktheHammer@BuckinghamGroup.com

Retirement Daily

