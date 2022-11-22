Read full article on original website
Australia won its first World Cup match since June 2010, defeating Tunisia 1-0 to give itself a chance of qualifying for the knockout stages in Qatar.
Huge fire breaks out in Qatar near World Cup fan village
A huge fire has broken out in the city of Lusail in Qatar, with thick plumes of black smoke rising into the sky near one of the World Cup fan villages.Footage shows the roof of a building ablaze near the fan village called Qetaifan Island North. Authorities said the fire started just after noon local time on an island that’s part of the city.The blaze was about two miles from Lusail Stadium. It sent thick black smoke into the sky, which was visible from a marketplace in central Doha as World Cup fans milled among its shops and restaurants.The...
LIVE: After Taming Argentina, Saudis Take on Lewandowski’s Poland
The Green Falcons stunned Argentina to open their tournament, and they’re underdogs once again against Robert Lewandowski and Poland. Follow along.
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side taken on Robert Lewandowski and co
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Moscow probably firing cruise missiles with nuclear warheads removed, says UK
Use of ageing missiles highlights how depleted Russia’s stocks of long-range missiles are, says UK Ministry of Defence
Manchester United fans must wait: football’s biggest sale will take time
Cristiano Ronaldo is gone and the Glazers are going, but despite such seismic shifts selling Old Trafford will not be a quick deal
