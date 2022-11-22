Haysville shed damaged in fire Tuesday morning

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County Fire District 1 battled a shed fire behind a home in Haysville on Tuesday. The fire broke out around 9:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. 71st St. S.

Sedgwick County Fire District 1 battled a shed fire in the 1700 block of E. 71st St. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (KSN Photo)

Fire crews said they initially thought propane tanks were on fire. However, they quickly learned that fireworks or ammunition ignited.

“It is dangerous, but we attack the fire from the outside and extinguish the flames from the outside before we go inside and make sure everything is cooled off to make sure we don’t have a mishap with a round going off,” said Division Chief Ray Hensley, Sedgwick County Fire District 1.

Fire crews say no one was injured. The fire caused about $5,000 in damage.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.