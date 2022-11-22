Read full article on original website
OSF increasing its minimum wage Sunday
Is your employer increasing wages? OSF Healthcare is doing just that starting Sunday. The Peoria-based health system has announced that, on the 27th, their minimum wage will increase from $15 to $16 dollars per hour. In addition, all employees, in eligible job classifications will also receive a pay increase. The...
Disability Parking stings planned for Black Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Secretary of State Police will be conducting disability parking stings in Peoria this Black Friday. According to an Illinois press release, Secretary of State Jesse White announced that the Secretary of State Police will be conducting parking stings at shopping malls across the state to enforce the Illinois Parking Program for Persons with Disabilities.
This Christmas Shop In Dixon, Illinois Is An Absolute Hidden Gem
If you love combining Christmas with antiquing you're about to be blown away by what is hidden inside a storefront in Dixon, Illinois. You may look at the displays in the front windows and think you know what you're about to walk into but, in reality, you have no idea. I put one foot in this store and was overwhelmed by what I see.
Coroner and crime lab called to Mendota address
MENDOTA – The Mendota Police and other agencies are investigating an incident in the 300 block of 9th Ave Tuesday afternoon. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office and Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services were called to the location after a mid-day call about two unresponsive subjects. Authorities say there is no threat to area residents or the community stemming from this investigation. Anyone with any information on this matter is asked to contact the Mendota Police Department .
This Underground Illinois House Is Pretty Cheap And Kind Of Creepy
This is the latest find from the fantastic Twitter account @ZillowGoneWild. That account highlights some of the more peculiar listings of Zillow, and it turns out a lot of them are right here in Illinois. This one is from Deer Creek, Illinois, a small city about 30 minutes east of...
Big soybean and corn harvests in parts of Illinois
One Illinois farmer is celebrating a record harvest, but inflation is taking a toll. In Dekalb County, Mark Tuttle, a fifth-generation farmer, said he’s had the best soybean crop he’s ever had in 44 years of farming. “Good yields, good weather, good quality. One of the best bean...
Princeton flexes muscle Friday at "Shoot the Rock" Tourney
Princeton muscle proves itself with two wins Friday in Ottawa holiday tourney play. The Tigers were 53 – 46 winners over La Salle Peru at the Dean Riley “Shoot the Rock” tournament. The afternoon game saw LP testing Jason Smith's troops, but three Tigers were in double figures by game's end. Teegan Davis shot 17 points, Grady Thompson chipped in 16 and Noah Laporte added 12. For LP, London Cabrera put in 11 points and Josh Senica netted 10. After the game, Cavalier Coach Jim Cherveny sized up his team thus far:
Canadian Pacific’s 2022 Holiday Train is coming to Byron
BYRON, Ill. (WTVO) — After a two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific is bringing it’s Holiday Train back to the rails this year, and it will be making a stop in Byron this December. “I’m grateful to the CP team members who adapted during the COVID-19 pandemic to deliver two exceptional virtual Holiday Train shows and to […]
$550,000 Lottery ticket sold in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The numbers 9-12-16-33-44 in that order don’t mean much to many people, but for one Illinois Lottery player, they are thankful for those numbers ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Freedom Oil gas station in Bloomington sold a Lucky Day Lotto ticket on Sunday. The player matched all five of those numbers […]
UPDATE: Putnam County business destroyed in Wednesday fire
A wood-working business in western Putnam County is no more. Neil Buffington – the District Chief for the Granville-Hennepin Fire Protection District blamed a wood-burning stove for starting a fire around Noon Wednesday. The site is in the Wolf Hollow area on Route 18, five miles east of Henry.
Two persons hurt Monday in Princeton house fire
Two people were hurt in a house fire Monday afternoon near Princeton Library. A release from the fire department does not list their condition. Just after 2:30, firemen arrived at 627 East Peru and saw smoke coming from the roof vents of a three story structure. Fire was found in the kitchen area and extinguished in about 30 minutes.
Fugitive arrested in Streator
STREATOR – A fugitive wanted on a warrant for an incident where a Livingston County deputy was allegedly injured was captured in Streator. The LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, along with members of the US Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Illinois Department of Corrections arrested 35-year-old Mark A. Kresbach in the 400 block of Richards Street in Streator on Tuesday. He was taken to the LaSalle County Jail where he is being held without bond.
Two found dead in Mendota home
MENDOTA – Two Mendota men were found dead in a home on Tuesday. The Mendota Police Department say they were called to the 300 block of 9th Ave around 12:30 PM for the report of two unresponsive males in the residence. Authorities say 24-year-old Austin P. Sessler and 19-year-old Cameron P. Given were pronounced deceased at the scene. The LaSalle County Coroner’s Office, LaSalle County States Attorney’s Office and the Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services unit are assisting with the investigation. No further details were released by the Mendota Police Department.
Three Streator businesses charged with illegal alcohol sales
Besides accidents and reckless drivers, State Police search for illegal alcohol sales. Zone 3 Agents Thursday surveilled twenty-two locations in the county. In Streator, arrests were made at Streator Liquors, Circle K and B&R Grocery. Charged were 18-year old Damien Christian Melvin, 24-year old Larissa Hurer and 55-year old Marjorie Shannon, all of Streator. Each got a notice to appear in court. No arrests were made in Mendota.
Peoria police shut down intersection
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The intersection of W. Willow Knolls Drive and the westbound lanes of W. War Memorial Drive are temporarily closed due to a police incident. According to a press release by ECC Supervisor Kristal Renken, motorists are encouraged to find alternative travel routes.
Your Illinois License Plate Gets Stolen–Are You In Trouble?
You'd think that this would be an easily answered question. If my plate, or plates were stolen, I'd probably think of myself as being the victim in that scenario. However, an Aurora man found out that things sometimes are just not that clear-cut. Welcome to the weird world of license...
