WATCH: Daniel Craig declares Thanksgiving favorite holiday as US citizen

Daniel Craig a dmitted Monday that Thanksgiving has become his favorite holiday since becoming a U.S. citizen.

The James Bond star became a citizen in 2019, following in the footsteps of his wife, Rachel Weisz, and said he has become very fond of the November holiday.

"I do understand Thanksgiving," he said on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert .



"It's about giving thanks, as far as I understand."

Host Stephen Colbert asked the James Bond actor if and how long he had been celebrating the holiday.

"I have, and we do celebrate it. In fact, I have American friends as well, so I’ve celebrated for quite a long time," Craig said. "I think it's probably my favorite holiday."

Craig has been very vocal in his admiration for immigrants and new beginnings since becoming a citizen.

"Everybody in this country's an immigrant. That's what the country’s built upon. We can't forget it," he said in a 2019 interview . "We can't just dismiss it … but it's difficult, and it takes thought, and it takes smart people thinking about it instead of dividing people along party lines and also along this anger that kind of builds up. It needs to be discussed … and that's hard."

"Good things are hard to do. I'm incredibly proud to be part of this, to have an American passport and call myself an immigrant in this country."