Missing 22-year-old found in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — A missing 22-year-old has been found in Temple, according to the The Temple Police Department. The department had posted earlier in the day about a missing person, 22-year-old Dillon Davis, who was last seen wearing a brown jacket, gray shorts and flip flops. Police now say...
KXAN
Woman shot, killed by DPS troopers after pursuit ends in Round Rock
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman was shot and killed by a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper Friday afternoon after a pursuit ended in Round Rock, according to officials with the agency. “The information I have at this time is the subject exited the vehicle with a...
One killed in deadly motorcycle crash in Temple
TEMPLE, Texas — One person is dead after a deadly motorcycle crash in Temple. Temple Police said that they responded to the crash around 9:03 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. They reported that an accident had occurred between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the intersection of W. Adams Ave. and Woodbridge Blvd. in Temple.
KWTX
Temple PD working on major crash involving 18-wheeler
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is working a major crash between an 18-wheeler and a car on southbound Interstate Highway 35 in Temple. Officers are currently at the scene in the area of Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue. According to investigators, injuries sustained by the people involved...
KWTX
Six displaced after fire at Harker Heights four-plex
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Six residents were displaced and one was injured after a fire broke out at a four-plex Friday afternoon. It happened at 203 Oak Trail Drive in Harker Heights. Harker Heights firefighters arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and fire coming from one unit of...
At least 1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Temple (Temple, TX)
The Temple Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash that injured a person. The crash happened on southbound I-35 near Industrial Blvd. and Nugent Avenue. According to the police, a vehicle lost control and hit an 18-wheeler parked on the side of the road.
Two dead, several hospitalized in major I-35 crash
TROY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Texas Department of Public Safety has released new information concerning a multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening resulting in two deaths and several injuries. A Temple Fire & Rescue spokesperson confirmed to FOX 44 News on Thursday morning that crews were dispatched at...
KCEN TV NBC 6
One in custody after stabbing in Killeen, according to police
KILLEEN, Texas — One person was in the hospital after a stabbing at the Killeen Mall, according to the Killeen Police Department. According to KPD, officers were sent to the mall shortly before 8 p.m. on Nov. 22 in response to a stabbing. Police said they found a male...
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Killeen stabbing, suspect in custody
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – Correction: A previous version of this report stated the victim was a woman, citing information obtained by Killeen Police. The department later sent out a correction. A man is recovering from a stab wound he got at the Killeen Mall, while the suspect is...
WacoTrib.com
Teen indicted on intoxication manslaughter in deadly South Waco crash
A 19-year-old man was indicted Tuesday on suspicion of second-degree felony intoxication manslaughter in a South Waco crash that left one person dead on a September early Saturday morning. Norman Newman Nyamandi lost control of a vehicle he was driving in the wee hours Sept. 17 and hit an unoccupied...
fox44news.com
Three arrested in narcotics trafficking operation
BOSQUE COUNTY / HILL COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bosque County Narcotics Enforcement Team has concluded a month-long investigation into a narcotics trafficking operation based in Hill County. Bosque County Sheriff Trace Hendricks said that at approximately 9:30 a.m. Friday, investigators converged on an active narcotics transaction in...
fox44news.com
Suspects sought in Killeen business robbery
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit needs your help to identify two suspects in a Robbery of a Business. The department responded around 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to a Robbery at a Mickey’s Convenience Food Store, located in the 4800 block of Stagecoach Road. It was reported that two men entered the business and stole merchandise while assaulting an employee. The suspects fled the business in a silver vehicle.
New details on deadly crash that killed 8-year-old and 13-year-old
TROY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the details of a deadly crash that claimed the lives of an 8-year-old and a 13-year-old on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The department released a statement saying troopers responded to a crash on the northbound lane of I-35 near...
KWTX
Toddler killed in chain-collision wreck on I-35; several others hospitalized
TROY, Texas (KWTX) - A 2-year-old toddler was killed and several people suffered serious injuries in a chain-collision wreck involving multiple vehicles on I-35. The deadly pileup was reported at about 6:25 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. The wreck was cleared shortly after 11 p.m. KWTX has learned at three patients...
KWTX
Killeen neighbors react to shooting done by active-duty solider
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Some Killeen neighbors were woken up Sunday morning to the sound of shots being fired. Authorities responded to the incident in the Andover Drive neighborhood which left one woman hit by a stray bullet. Police said the 14 shots came from an active-duty soldier who was...
Fort Hood soldier identified, arrested after Killeen weekend shooting
KILLEEN, Texas — On Tuesday, the Killeen Police Department released the identity of the Fort Hood soldier who was arrested following a shooting that happened over the weekend in Killeen. Police say 28-year-old Cesar Pena-Euresti was arrested after officers were called to the area of Suzie Street and Andover...
fox44news.com
McGregor shooting suspect indicted for Capital Murder
McGregor (FOX 44) — The McLennan County Grand Jury has indicted the man accused of shooting and killing five people on two charges of Capital Murder. Nicolas Jaimes-Hernandez is accused of shooting and killing 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natallie Avila, 47-year-old Lorena Aviles, and 20-year-old Natalie Aviles on September 29th.
WacoTrib.com
Affidavit: Waco woman bit boyfriend, attacked him with sewing scissors
Waco police arrested a couple Sunday after a domestic argument caused a scuffle, leaving the man with bite marks and cuts from sewing scissors, an affidavit says. Police responded to the incident at an apartment in the 2800 block of South University Parks Drive after a roommate reported the fight.
KCEN
