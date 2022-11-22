ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers’ James returning from five-game absence against Spurs

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — LeBron James will return to the Los Angeles Lakers’ lineup against the San Antonio Spurs after missing five games due to a strained left adductor. The announcement came 20 minutes after Lakers coach Darvin Ham said the team was unsure of James’ availability. The Lakers were 3-2 during James’ absence, including a three-game winning streak. In his 20th season, James is averaging 24.9 points, 8.8 rebounds and 6.9 assists while playing 35.7 minutes per game.
Anunoby scores 12 of his 26 in 4th, Raptors top Mavs 105-100

TORONTO (AP) — O.G. Anunoby scored 12 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, Fred VanVleet also had 26, and the Toronto Raptors beat Dallas 105-100 Saturday, snapping a four-game losing streak against the Mavericks. Chris Boucher scored a season-high 22 points and had 13 rebounds as the Raptors improved to 7-2 at home. Luka Doncic scored 24 points and Dorian Finney-Smith had 16 as the Mavericks lost their third straight. Dallas is 1-6 on the road. Doncic, the NBA’s leading scorer, shot 8 for 15, going 2 of 4 from 3-point range. He had nine assists and seven rebounds.
Kraken get 1st win over Golden Knights, Burakovsky scores 2

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in a battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams. It was Seattle’s first win over the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken. Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Wild for 5th-round pick in 2025

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers have traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed only through the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games. Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers.
