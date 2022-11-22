ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The New York Rangers have traded enforcer Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 fifth-round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for eight of the past 12 games for the Rangers. He gives struggling Minnesota some extra muscle and a veteran presence. The 35-year-old is signed only through the rest of this season at a $1.75 million salary cap hit. He has no points and 12 penalty minutes in 12 games. Reaves has played in 869 NHL regular-season and playoff games for the St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights and Rangers.

