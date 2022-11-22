Read full article on original website
WXIA 11 Alive
Governor announces second Hyundai plant in Georgia in $926 million investment
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday announced that Hyundai was planning for a second electric vehicle plant in Georgia. The governor's office said the plant would come as a $926 million investment in Bryan County that would eventually employ 1,500 people. The South Korean automaker broke...
WXIA 11 Alive
Less wild turkeys in Georgia this year, expert says
ATLANTA — For the Thanksgiving bird, the word in the wild is ‘trouble.’ There are hundreds of thousands of wild turkeys throughout the state – but biologists say their population is dropping sharply. For decades, wild turkeys thrived mostly in rural Georgia. UGA biologist David Chamberlain...
WXIA 11 Alive
Doctors are seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses | Here's what to watch out for
ATLANTA — Doctors are sounding the alarm about the increasing number of respiratory illnesses that are circulating and warning people should be cautious during the holidays. Rising cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children have led to more hospitalizations. In metro Atlanta, doctors have seen an increase in flu cases and health experts have expressed concern over the latest strain of the coronavirus.
