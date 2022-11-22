ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

Less wild turkeys in Georgia this year, expert says

ATLANTA — For the Thanksgiving bird, the word in the wild is ‘trouble.’ There are hundreds of thousands of wild turkeys throughout the state – but biologists say their population is dropping sharply. For decades, wild turkeys thrived mostly in rural Georgia. UGA biologist David Chamberlain...
Doctors are seeing more patients with respiratory illnesses | Here's what to watch out for

ATLANTA — Doctors are sounding the alarm about the increasing number of respiratory illnesses that are circulating and warning people should be cautious during the holidays. Rising cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) in children have led to more hospitalizations. In metro Atlanta, doctors have seen an increase in flu cases and health experts have expressed concern over the latest strain of the coronavirus.

