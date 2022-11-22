Read full article on original website
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
Ja Morant gifts jerseys to father, Derrick Rose following triple-double
Ja Morant planned to give his jersey to Derrick Rose after the game. But following his triple-double in a Memphis win, his father, Tee Morant, asked his son for the game-used jersey, too.
Ja Morant gets triple-double, gives Grizzlies win at MSG
Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant put on a show at Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening, finishing with 27 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high-tying 14 assists.
