Read full article on original website
Frankie Rodriguez
3d ago
we all make mistakes and we pay for them she's not a bad person everyone is paying for it now I hope she gets the help she needs and comes out a better woman
Reply(1)
6
BRE
3d ago
Her first offense no one knows her true story she could be a good kid wrong friend how do you know she has no remorse or a conscious. Like if none of use ever smoked pot or r anything else .
Reply(1)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wine and Cheese at Southern Market: Traveling The World Through Sweet and Savory DeliciousnessMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Plain Talk on Town's PodcastGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
3 Places to Go Ice Skating in and Around Lancaster, PA This SeasonMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Related
Hit-and-run crash kills 19-year-old, 2 others injured in Harford County
One person died and two people were killed after a hit-and-run crash early Thursday morning in Harford County.
WGAL
Multiple unlocked vehicles entered in Wormleysburg, Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. — Someone entered multiple vehicles in Cumberland County on Thanksgiving Day, according to police. West Shore Regional police said the vehicles – located on Meadow Drive and Rupley Road in Wormleysburg – were all unlocked. One vehicle was stolen, police said. Investigators are asking residents...
abc27.com
Multiple vehicles broken into in Cumberland County
WORMLEYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The West Shore Regional Police Department is asking people to make sure they remove all valuables from their vehicles, as well as lock the doors on their vehicles. Police say on Thursday, Nov. 24, officers took multiple reports of unlocked vehicles being entered on Meadow...
Preliminary hearing delayed until 2023 for man charged with allegedly buying and selling body parts
ENOLA, Pa. — Editors note: The attached video is from Aug. 18. The preliminary hearing for a man accused of buying and selling human remains has been delayed until next year, according to the office of Magisterial District Judge Michael Sanderson. Jeremy Pauley, 40, was charged following an investigation...
abc27.com
Adams County man charged with assaulting paramedic after crash
MENALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – An Adams County man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a paramedic after a multi-vehicle crash. According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers were dispatched to the 800 block of Narrows Road for a crash on November 21. State Police say one of the drivers,...
Man sentenced to eight years in state prison for knife attack in Cumberland County
CARLISLE - A Carlisle man will spend more than eight years in prison for a knife attack last winter that left another borough man hospitalized for about a week in February. Floyd Robinson, 48, formerly of the 100 block of West North Street, was convicted of aggravated assault charges stemming from the crime in a jury trial earlier this year.
local21news.com
Multiple car break-ins have police warning Cumberland County residents
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are advising that you lock your car doors and take out any valuables in your vehicle, after a large scale theft that had someone steal multiple items and even a vehicle. West Shore Regional Police say that on Nov. 24, they had received...
DUI driver who killed woman in head-on crash sentenced to prison
A woman who was high on marijuana and pills when she caused a fatal Route 30 crash last year will serve at least four years in prison, Lancaster County prosecutors said. Judge Dennis Reinaker sentenced 25-year-old Renae S. Emerick on Monday to 4–15 years in prison for causing the June 19, 2021 crash that killed a woman and injured four others, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.
local21news.com
UPDATE | Dauphin County roadway now reopen following vehicle crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE | The Hershey Fire Department has announced in a follow-up Tweet that the roadway has now reopened. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | According to a Tweet from the Hershey Fire Department, SR 743 is closed at Old Hershey Road and NB at Ridge Road for a vehicle accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police investigating explosion at titanium plant in Berks; nobody hurt
CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Officials say no one is hurt after a explosion at a titanium plant in Berks County Thursday afternoon. It happened at the TIMET plant in Caernarvon Township around 2:30 p.m. Police said a furnace exploded, causing damage to the roof and building. No injuries have been...
NY Man Stole $138.6K Of Gas From Lancaster County Gas Station: Police
A 28-year-old New York man was released on $25,000 unsecured bail after funneling more than $138,600 of diesel fuel from a Lancaster County gas station into his truck over the course of several months, authorities said. Rafael Payamps-Valerio, of Corona, NY, stole thousands of gallons of the fuel from pumps...
WGAL
Blood drive held in York County in memory of volunteer firefighters killed in crashes
NORTH CODORUS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A blood drive is being held in York County in memory of two volunteer firefighters who were killed by impaired drivers in separate crashes. Chief Rodney Miller and Zac Sweitzer both served in the Loganville Volunteer Fire Company. Sweitzer was killed in a crash...
WGAL
Adams County Santa charged with criminal offenses
In Adams County, a man who played Santa Clause at different venues is charged with sexually assaulting a minor. Fifty-eight-year-old John Paul Kruger plead guilty to charges of indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age as well as corruption of a minor. He was sentenced to...
WBAL Radio
Cecil County officials searching for suspect in arson attempt
In Cecil County, the state fire marshall said they believe an intentional fire was set outside a vacant building on Thanksgiving. The state fire marshall says someone reported seeing flames yesterday afternoon at a building on South Bridge Street in Elkton. Once a police officer put it out with a...
Enraged Driver Vandalized Bucks County Home, Police Say
A driver involved in a road rage incident followed another person home and then vandalized their property, authorities in Bucks County say. The suspect pulled up to a home on Essex Lane in Middletown at around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, township police said. Surveillance video shows the man damaged the home's front door and mailbox, investigators said.
local21news.com
One dead following shooting in Harrisburg, police say
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — UPDATE| Harrisburg Police say a man has died from his injuries following a shooting in Harrisburg. Police say the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Park Street around 4:00 PM. When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Same man may be responsible for 2 robberies
READING, Pa. — The man who robbed a credit union in Cumru Township on Monday may be the same guy who knocked off a credit union in Reading earlier this month, according to the police. In both holdups, the robber was armed with a black handgun and displayed a...
WOLF
Five puppies stolen at gunpoint, man sentenced to six and a half years in prison
United Sates Attorney Jacqueline Romero announced on November 23 that a North Carolina man was sentenced to six years and six months in prison and three years of supervised release for the robbery at gunpoint of five French Bulldogs from a Lancaster County Breeder in October 2020. The man will also have to pay $1,660 in restitution which was ordered by United States District Court Judge Edward Smith.
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
Police sound alarm after 2 Northeastern students hit by cars on way to school
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — "My heart jumped right into my chest and I immediately called 911." That was Carrie Gift’s immediate reaction after finding out her stepson Alex was hit by a car on his way to school. “I sort of remember," said Alex Gift, a sixth grader...
Comments / 16