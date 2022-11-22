Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes off Baja California coast; no tsunami threat

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake was reported Tuesday morning off Mexico's Baja California coast, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Tsunami Warning System.

The earthquake occurred at 8:39 a.m. Pacific time at a depth of 11.8 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The temblor originated off the coast of Vicente Guerrero, Mexico — about 105 miles south of Ensenada and roughly 192 miles southeast of San Diego. There was no immediate indication that the quake would produce a tsunami.

The USGS said the shaking was felt in San Ysidro, Imperial Beach, Del Mar, San Diego, La Jolla, Lakeside, Encinitas, El Cajon, Lemon Grove, Miramar, Chula Vista, Santee, Oceanside and Borrego Springs. Shaking also was felt in Imperial County, notably El Centro.

In the last 10 days, there have been no earthquakes of magnitude 3.0 or greater centered nearby.

An average of six earthquakes with magnitudes between 6.0 and 7.0 occur per year in the United States, according to a recent three-year data sample.

Did you feel this earthquake? Consider reporting what you felt to the USGS.

This story was automatically generated by Quakebot, a computer application that monitors the latest earthquakes detected by the USGS. A Times editor reviewed the post before it was published. If you're interested in learning more about the system, visit our list of frequently asked questions .

Robbins writes for the San Diego Union-Tribune.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .