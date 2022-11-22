WANTED: NOPD searches for driver accused of striking and killing wheelchair-bound woman, injuring man

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Police are calling for the public’s help in locating a driver accused of hitting two people while they were crossing a street in New Orleans, killing one and injuring another on Monday (Nov. 22) evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the driver in the pictured white Honda Accord was traveling in the westbound lane of South I-10 Service Road in West Lake Forest just before 6 p.m.. We’re told two people, a 39-year-old woman in a wheelchair being pushed by a 43-year-old man were talking in the westbound lane and were struck from behind by the vehicle .

The woman died at the scene as a result of her injuries while the man sustained minor wounds and refused medical treatment.

Police say the driver of the Honda Accord left the scene following the crash. The car will have damage to its passenger side with a damaged or missing side view mirror. See surveillance video of the vehicle courtesy of the NOPD in the player above.

Photo courtesy: NOPD

Photo courtesy: NOPD

Anyone who has seen the vehicle or knows who the driver is is urged to contact NOPD traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-6207. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans by clicking here or calling 504-822-1111.

Also on Tuesday, the NOPD released images of a BMW believed to have struck and killed a woman who was crossing the street in downtown New Orleans over the weekend. To see images of the suspected vehicle involved, click here .

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.