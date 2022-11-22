ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Popular Science

Major tax-filing sites routinely shared users’ financial info with Facebook

By Andrew Paul
Popular Science
Popular Science
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BUOtl_0jK4qjR200 Despite the abuse, the financial landscape provides few alternatives. Deposit Photos

The annual tax season looms large for Americans just after the holidays, and millions will soon turn to the $11 billion third-party filing industry to help make sense of their most recent finances—but a damning new exposé has revealed that some of the most popular tax sites routinely offered customers’ most private financial and personal data to Facebook without their knowledge thanks to a tiny, nearly ubiquitous surveillance code.

A deep dive from The Markup and The Verge published this morning explains in detail how some of the country’s most popular tax prep software makers, including H&R Block, TaxSlayer, and TaxAct, utilized the popular Meta Pixel tracking tool to amass sensitive data including names, email addresses, incomes, refunds, filing statuses, and even dependents’ college scholarship amounts from annual filings. Designed and made freely available by Facebook, the code marks a tiny pixel on participating websites that subsequently sends a host of information regarding people’s digital activity to the Meta. Both Meta and businesses that opt-in benefit from the tracking, because it allows them to amass consumer advertiser profiles while personalizing ads to their supposed tastes. Approximately one-third of the 80,000 most popular websites utilize Meta Pixel (disclosure: PopSci included), and overall tracking cookie ecosystem provides the vast majority of revenue for many companies online.

[Related: Hospital patients say a Facebook-linked ad tool violated their privacy .]

However, The Markup ‘s most recent investigation into tax filing services’ surveillance presents a particularly egregious and invasive example of data harvesting. For one thing, much of the information amassed by the filing companies aren’t default Meta Pixel configurations, meaning that someone affiliated with these businesses is purposefully going into the settings to toggle specific information gathering parameters. For example, pixels embedded by TaxAct and TaxSlayer used something called “ automatic advanced matching ,” which scans forms for fields potentially containing personally identifiable info like names, phone numbers, and emails, then sends that info to Meta, according to the report. Mandi Matlock, a Harvard Law School lecturer on tax law, told The Markup that its findings reveal taxpayers are “providing some of the most sensitive information that they own, and it’s being exploited,” adding, “This is appalling. It truly is.”

As the report notes, unfortunately the US financial landscape offers very few alternatives for tax filers other than to turn to these third-party companies. The IRS currently only allows free online tax filing through a governmental portal for people earning $73,000 or less per year. While some private services offer similar free filing, they often obfuscate the option to discourage people from selecting them. The combined result leaves many Americans all-but-forced to pay for these filing services, now with the knowledge that much of their most sensitive data may be harvested by tech companies.

[Related: How data brokers threaten your privacy .]

In a statement provided to PopSci via email, a Meta spokesperson cautioned, “Advertisers should not send sensitive information about people through our Business Tools. Doing so is against our policies and we educate advertisers on properly setting up Business tools to prevent this from occurring. Our system is designed to filter out potentially sensitive data it is able to detect.”

Since the joint investigation, several of the surveyed sites of since deactivated some of Meta Pixel’s features, according to The Markup . TaxAct continued to send dependents’ names to Facebook, while H&R Block still relayed health savings and college tuition grant amounts. According to legal experts, these services must provide clear and concise consent agreements offering exactly who receives filing information, and how it is used. None of the companies’ privacy agreements mentioned Meta, Facebook, or Google (who also receives some of this data), something Nina Olson, executive director of the nonprofit Center for Taxpayer Rights, argues could be a major regulation infractions.

“Do they have a list saying they’re going to disclose the refund amounts, and your children, and your whatever to Facebook ?” she said. “If not, she said, they may be in violation.”

Update 11/23/22: The Markup reports that since publishing its report, both H&R Block and TaxAct have removed the Meta Pixel tracking code from their filing websites.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This was ultimately my call': Ashen-faced Mark Zuckerberg is seen on leaked video call telling executives he will lay off 11,000 Meta workers - before firing them by 'cold' email

An emotionless Mark Zuckerberg offered some scant words of encouragement to the 11,000 he laid off on Wednesday, a video call leaked hours after the mass firings has revealed. Provided by one of the workers affected by the layoffs, the portion of the call shows a pale faced Zuckerberg appearing before employees virtually Wednesday, hours after Meta brass circulated a memo saying it was laying off 13 percent of its staff.
shefinds

3 Facebook Settings You Should Change Immediately, According To Security Experts

To keep Facebook or not to keep Facebook has been a raging debate for some people for the last decade or so. While many Facebook users chose to jump ship after Mark Zuckerberg testified in the Cambridge Analytica Privacy Lawsuit, many more simply feel like they’ve invested too much time, too much sharing, and too many photos on the platform to watch it all dissolve. But you don’t have to choose between Facebook and your privacy and security, either. There are Facebook settings you can change that can help keep you safer on the platform.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security update: Direct check payment worth $1,681 to be sent out to millions in nine days

Millions of United States residents will receive direct payments of roughly $1,681 in nine days for those whose birthday falls between the first and 10th of each month. The first round of checks will be dispersed on Nov. 9, and the checks could be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Retirees will see an increase of $146 to $1,827 per month starting next January.
The Independent

Bitcoin worth $3.3 billion found in a popcorn tin

A huge stash of cryptocurrency has been discovered in a popcorn tin following a raid by the US Department of Justice. Over 50,676 bitcoins, worth around $3.36 billion at the time of discovery, were hidden on various devices found within the home of a hacker who had stolen them from the dark web marketplace Silk Road.
Business Insider

Jack Dorsey just saved Elon Musk about $1 billion by rolling over his shares of Twitter into a stake in the new private company

Jack Dorsey will continue to hold a stake in Twitter under the new ownership of Elon Musk. Dorsey agreed to rollover his remaining 2.4% stake in the company he co-founded to Musk's new holding company for Twitter, X Holdings I Inc., according to a new filing with the SEC. The value of Dorsey's roughly 18 million shares is a little over $1 billion, according to the filing. That represents money that Musk did not have to come up with to acquire the company.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Wayness Tamm

Billionaire loses entire fortune in the past week

During the previous week, cryptocurrency entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried's net worth fell from 16 billion dollars to nothing. Bankman-Fried primarily made his money as the head of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. According to Wikipedia:
technewstoday.com

How to Find Hidden Cameras Using Mobile Phones

Whether you are in a hotel room or a changing room, someone might be using hidden cameras to keep an eye on you. It’s a clear privacy violation that you can not overlook. Luckily, the smartphone in your pocket comes in handy to find those hidden cameras and prevent any possible mishaps. From using the built-in camera and flashlight on your phone to using applications, you can easily uncover them.
Business Insider

Mark Cuban tells Elon Musk 'your business, your decision' after his suggestion that only certain users should pay the $8 verification fee was bluntly rejected

Elon Musk bluntly rejected Mark Cuban's suggestions about a free verification program for some users on the social-media platform. Cuban, a billionaire entrepreneur, quote-tweeted Musk's post to Jack Dorsey about Twitter accounts using Community Notes, formerly known as Birdwatch, a feature that allows users to identify and flag misleading information.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Popular Science

Popular Science

57K+
Followers
5K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy