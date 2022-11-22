Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers: Live at the Fillmore (1997): Review
"We're having so much fun here at the Fillmore, it's ridiculous," Tom Petty tells the crowd at one point on Live at the Fillmore (1997). You think? In either of its configurations - standard (two-CD, three-LP) or deluxe (4 CDs, six LPs) - Live at the Fillmore (1997) is more than just a mere good time. Petty's 20-show stand with the Heartbreakers at the legendary San Francisco venue during January and February of that year was epic, a landmark not only for rock 'n' roll performances but for all music.
Jonathan Cain: Neal Schon Actually Misused Journey’s Credit Card
Jonathan Cain has responded to Neal Schon's new lawsuit, claiming the guitarist was the one who ran up "enormous personal charges" on Journey's credit card. Schon's original legal action in Northern California’s Contra Costa County alleged that Cain had “improperly restricted” Schon from financial documents relating to Journey’s American Express card. He also charged Cain with mismanaging a series of band-related actions.
actiontourguide.com
Where Should I Stop on a Road Trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles?
If you’re taking the I-5 from San Francisco to Los Angeles, then you shouldn’t stop anywhere except to get gas and food. We mean no disrespect to the Inland Empire, but it’s not exactly the most interesting part of the state. If you’re taking the Pacific Coast Highway, on the other hand, there are plenty of interesting places to stop, including beaches, idyllic small towns, and rugged seaside cliffs. The section of the PCH between the Bay Area and Los Angeles is the most beautiful and interesting part and should be highly represented in any Pacific Coast Highway road trip itinerary.
corpmagazine.com
BrightDrop Set to be One of the Fastest Companies in History to Reach $1 Billion in Revenue
PALO ALTO, Calif. – BrightDrop shared today with investors that it is on track to reach $1 billion in revenue in 2023, making it one of the fastest companies to ever hit that milestone. The company also confirmed that it is set to generate up to $10 billion in revenue and reach 20% profit margins by the end of the decade.
Ultimate Classic Rock
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Classic rock music news, interviews, pictures, songs and lists from classic rock artists.
Comments / 0