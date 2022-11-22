Read full article on original website
Scoop: VP Harris' top legal counsel leaving White House
Vice President Kamala Harris' chief legal adviser, Josh Hsu, is departing the White House at the end of the year, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hsu's departure comes as the administration gears up to respond to House GOP investigations and President Biden contemplates a re-election decision with implications for Harris' political future.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Appears To Reassure Fascist Nick Fuentes Trump Will Pardon Rioters
Trump has said "over and over ... that he will pardon January 6 defendants when he becomes president again," the U.S. representative tweeted.
McCarthy threatens potential Mayorkas “impeachment inquiry”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if the Biden administration official does not resign. Why it matters: The comments reinforced McCarthy's past hints about a prospective...
Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023 by White House
The White House on Tuesday announced that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments through June 30, 2023. Driving the news: The latest extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan remains in legal limbo. What they're saying: "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan...
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
Matt Whitaker: "I don't have any reason to believe there's enough evidence to indict President Trump."
Former acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker analyzes the Justice Department's special counsel probe and the legal fight to extend Title 42 expulsions.
Canada's Trudeau defends using emergency powers to shut down Freedom Convoy protests
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau defended his use of emergency powers to end the Freedom Convoy trucker protests against COVID-19 vaccine mandates on Friday.
Christie slams Trump’s ‘awful lack of judgement’ for Fuentes, Ye meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) slammed former President Trump’s “awful lack of judgement” for his meeting with Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist who has previously espoused antisemitic and racist rhetoric. Trump had dinner with Fuentes, a livestreamer who has previously denied the Holocaust, and the...
DOJ and Trump lawyers spar over special master in Mar-a-Lago case
A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in the ongoing dispute over the use of a special master to review the classified documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: The Department of Justice has urged the Atlanta-based appeals court to terminate the special master...
Lindsey Graham testifies in 2020 election probe
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) testified Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions," per a statement from senator's office. "The...
CDC and WHO say measles "an imminent threat" to world
Measles vaccination rates have steadily declined around the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving millions of children susceptible to the virus, according to new data in a joint report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Why it matters:...
Scoop: Israel to increase reviews of foreign investments after U.S. pressure
Israel's Security Cabinet reached a decision earlier this month that significantly tightens government oversight on foreign investments, two senior Israeli officials say. Why it matters: While the decision doesn't explicitly mention China, Israeli officials say the new policy is a response to two years of pressure by the Biden administration to limit China's role in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation.
Trump's new nemesis
Donald Trump and his allies have ramped up their war against newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, reviving a playbook they hope will defang the latest unprecedented legal threat bearing down on the former president. Why it matters: This isn't 2017. The political and legal conditions that allowed Trump to...
Two Americas Index: No politics at Thanksgiving, please
The overwhelming majority of Americans say they don't want to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table, according to the Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index. Yes, but: 41% of Democrats and 29% of Republicans said they'll probably do it anyway. What they're saying: "Arguing about politics may be Americans' least favorite Thanksgiving...
Trump talks with white nationalist Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Former President Trump dined and conversed with white nationalist Nick Fuentes and rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, at his Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday night, according to two sources familiar with the matter. Why it matters: Trump's direct engagement with a man labeled a "white supremacist" by the Justice...
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
