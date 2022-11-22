ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scoop: VP Harris' top legal counsel leaving White House

Vice President Kamala Harris' chief legal adviser, Josh Hsu, is departing the White House at the end of the year, two people familiar with the matter told Axios. Why it matters: Hsu's departure comes as the administration gears up to respond to House GOP investigations and President Biden contemplates a re-election decision with implications for Harris' political future.
McCarthy threatens potential Mayorkas “impeachment inquiry”

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday threatened a potential “impeachment inquiry” into Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his handling of the U.S.-Mexico border if the Biden administration official does not resign. Why it matters: The comments reinforced McCarthy's past hints about a prospective...
TEXAS STATE
Student loan repayment pause extended through June 2023 by White House

The White House on Tuesday announced that it is extending the pause on student loan repayments through June 30, 2023. Driving the news: The latest extension comes as the Biden administration's student loan forgiveness plan remains in legal limbo. What they're saying: "I'm confident that our student debt relief plan...
DOJ and Trump lawyers spar over special master in Mar-a-Lago case

A federal appeals court on Tuesday heard oral arguments in the ongoing dispute over the use of a special master to review the classified documents seized at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Driving the news: The Department of Justice has urged the Atlanta-based appeals court to terminate the special master...
Lindsey Graham testifies in 2020 election probe

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) testified Tuesday before the Fulton County special grand jury investigating efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Driving the news: "Today, Senator Graham appeared before the Fulton County Special Grand Jury for just over two hours and answered all questions," per a statement from senator's office. "The...
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CDC and WHO say measles "an imminent threat" to world

Measles vaccination rates have steadily declined around the world since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving millions of children susceptible to the virus, according to new data in a joint report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO). Why it matters:...
Scoop: Israel to increase reviews of foreign investments after U.S. pressure

Israel's Security Cabinet reached a decision earlier this month that significantly tightens government oversight on foreign investments, two senior Israeli officials say. Why it matters: While the decision doesn't explicitly mention China, Israeli officials say the new policy is a response to two years of pressure by the Biden administration to limit China's role in sectors like energy, infrastructure, telecommunications and transportation.
Trump's new nemesis

Donald Trump and his allies have ramped up their war against newly appointed special counsel Jack Smith, reviving a playbook they hope will defang the latest unprecedented legal threat bearing down on the former president. Why it matters: This isn't 2017. The political and legal conditions that allowed Trump to...
Two Americas Index: No politics at Thanksgiving, please

The overwhelming majority of Americans say they don't want to talk politics at the Thanksgiving table, according to the Axios-Ipsos Two Americas Index. Yes, but: 41% of Democrats and 29% of Republicans said they'll probably do it anyway. What they're saying: "Arguing about politics may be Americans' least favorite Thanksgiving...
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands

The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
