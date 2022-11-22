ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williston, VT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
wamc.org

Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree

A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store

ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent break-in at the Vermont Country Store in Rockingham last month. The Vermont State Police say two individuals were captured on surveillance cameras in the store just before 4 a.m. on October 1. Both suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves. There...
TOWN OF ROCKINGHAM, VT
WCAX

Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged after clocked doing 101 mph on I-89

SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 31-year-old man from Burlington was cited for speeding in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 101 miles-per-hour. Police say the stretch of road is clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The driver, identified as...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital

PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
VTDigger

Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities

“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy