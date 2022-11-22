Read full article on original website
WCAX
Search underway for gunman who hit St. Albans quick stop Friday morning
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Sheriff’s deputies are searching for the man who robbed a St. Albans quick stop at gunpoint Friday morning. It happened just after 6:30 a.m. at the Colonial Mart on Swanton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a man with a gun demanded cash...
Police seek info on Massena woman found dead
On Thanksgiving Day, New York State Police located a body in a ditch on a road in the St. Lawrence County town of Libson.
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
A Friendly Reminder of Who Has the Right of Way at Highway On Ramps
You've probably seen the confrontation happen as you're traveling down the Maine Turnpike or I-295. A driver is coming down the on-ramp to enter the highway just as someone in the left lane is approaching the end of the on-ramp. Horns honk from both cars as they start to get...
mynbc5.com
Burlington police find stolen handgun, illegal drugs after arresting man for disorderly conduct
BURLINGTON, Vt. — A man who was arrested for disorderly conduct in Burlington was found to be in possession of a stolen handgun and illegal drugs. Burlington Police received a call on Friday about a man causing a disturbance outside of Esox in Burlington. Officers said employees at the pub asked them to help remove 33-year-old Tajon Lytch for trespassing, and when they tried to intervene he became disorderly.
Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop
Dylan LaMere reportedly told police he was responding to a fatal accident when his Jeep was pulled over shortly after 3 a.m. A police investigation found there had been no such crash. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge tosses charge that off-duty state trooper gave false information to another officer during traffic stop.
WMUR.com
Freezing rain causes dangerous road conditions in parts of New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Light rain and drizzle are moving across New Hampshire Friday morning and numerous crashes are being reported because of the road conditions. New Hampshire State Police said Interstate 89 north is closed at Exit 9 and traffic is being diverted. They said to use caution because of the road conditions.
WCAX
So. Burlington Police investigating gunfire, road rage incident
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - South Burlington Police are investigating a gunfire incident that happened at 7:47 p.m. Tuesday. Police say they got reports of two cars driving erratically around Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Later, Hinesburg Police stopped a car involved in the South Burlington incident. Police interviewed...
wamc.org
Vermont man arrested following two-day crime spree
A Vermont man was arrested Wednesday following what police say was a two-day crime spree. Around 9 a.m. Wednesday, officers from the Burlington, South Burlington and Winooski Police Departments took 38-year-old David Oleson into custody. Police say early Monday, Orange, Massachusetts police chased a truck believed to be driven by...
WCAX
Police investigate break-in at Vt. Country Store
ROCKINGHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are investigating an apparent break-in at the Vermont Country Store in Rockingham last month. The Vermont State Police say two individuals were captured on surveillance cameras in the store just before 4 a.m. on October 1. Both suspects were wearing dark-colored clothing and gloves. There...
WCAX
Arrest in 2-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a man wanted in connection with a two-day crime spree that stretched from Massachusetts to Vermont was captured in Burlington. Burlington police say it started two days ago in Orange, Massachusetts, when David Oleson, 38, of Vermont, rolled his truck, then stole another truck and escaped to Vermont.
Vermont State Police locate missing person
The Vermont State Police and Rutland Barracks were made aware of a 17-year-old runaway girl from the Middletown Springs Area.
mynbc5.com
Multiple gunshots fired in South Burlington road rage incident, police say
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — South Burlington Police are investigating a road rage incident in which multiple gunshots were allegedly fired. Police said they received a report of gunfire and vehicles operating erratically on Tuesday night around 7:47 p.m. near Hinesburg Road and Cheese Factory Road. Hinesburg police later stopped...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged after clocked doing 101 mph on I-89
SOUTH BURLINGTON — A 31-year-old man from Burlington was cited for speeding in South Burlington yesterday. Police say they initiated a traffic stop on I-89 after observing a vehicle traveling at 101 miles-per-hour. Police say the stretch of road is clearly posted 55 miles-per-hour zone. The driver, identified as...
WCAX
New rules put Vermont on the road to phasing out sales of gas-powered cars
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Changes to the new cars you can purchase are coming by 2026 thanks to a rule change in Vermont. All that’s left is a filing with the secretary of state and Vermont’s clean car requirements will change. You will start seeing that with cars in the model year 2026.
mynbc5.com
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make stops in northern New York this weekend
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. — An annual holiday tradition is about to roll into northern New York once more. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make stops in New York this weekend, with six shows scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 27, and Monday, Nov. 28. Organizers for each event are asking attendees...
mynbc5.com
Vermont woman duped out of life savings warns others about phone scams
HARTFORD, Vt. — Margaret Fellows had her entire life's savings stolen in a phone scam earlier this month. "It's everything I had," said Fellows. "$6,000 isn't a lot, but it's a lot to me." Fellows said she received a call from what she thought was Mascoma Bank, asking her...
WCAX
Newport state’s attorney employee fired for carrying gun at courthouse
There are still a few weeks left for deer hunting in Vermont, but for those who have already bagged a buck - how do you cook it?. Breaking down barriers for Vermonters in local government is the aim of a new program that seeks to make the state more diverse.
suncommunitynews.com
Military Turnpike accidents send five to hospital
PLATTSBURGH | A pair of accidents on Military Turnpike sent five people to the hospital Saturday, Nov. 19. Clinton County Sheriffs deputies and first responders were called to the first personal-injury accident at about 12:15 p.m. when Mitchell A. Mason, 63, of Peru tried to cross the Route 374 intersection from Wallace Hill Road and failed to yield the right of way to Kamron David, 20, of Plattsburgh who was traveling east on the state highway.
Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities
“These are all issues that could, in part, be addressed at the state and federal levels, but that absolutely have to be tackled at the local level as well if we really want to move the needle,” said Xusana Davis, executive director of the state’s Office of Racial Equity. Read the story on VTDigger here: Phil Scott launches new equity initiative focused on Vermont municipalities.
