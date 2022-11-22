Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kvrr.com
Man dead, woman in hospital following assault in Wahpeton
WAHPETON, N.D. (KVRR-KFGO) – A man is dead and a woman is in the hospital with serious non life-threatening injuries after a woman reported being assaulted in Wahpeton on Wednesday. Police said a woman called officers to a home in the 400 block of 8th Street just before 8:30...
lakesarearadio.net
Seven people injured in crash in Carlos Township on Thursday
CARLOS, MN (KDLM/KXRA) – Authorities say that seven people are injured, two with life-threatening injuries, in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash took place at around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday in Carlos Township. A Toyota Sienna, driven by Ali Moin, 40, of Bloomington, was traveling northbound on State Highway 29, and a Cadillac SRX, driven by Marilyn Grover, 80, of Alexandria, was traveling eastbound on County Road 5 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.
wdayradionow.com
Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office reveals identities of those involved in murder-suicide
(Battle Lake, MN) -- Authorities in Otter Tail County are sharing the identities of the deceased and are continuing to investigate following a supposed murder-suicide that occurred earlier this week. On November 21st, 2022, the Otter Tail County Sheriff's office says they found 59 year-old Steven Kern and 59 year-old...
7 People Hurt, 2 Seriously In Crash Near Alexandria
MILTONA (WJON News) -- A two-vehicle crash near Miltona in Douglas county hurt seven people. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5 near Miltona. Troopers say a vehicle driven by 40-year-old Ali Moin...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Moorhead Police searching for missing teen
(Moorhead, MN) -- Moorhead police are searching for a missing teen. Authorities say 14-year-old Mercedes Garza was last seen November 18th at Moorhead High School. She is described as five-foot-four, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray Nike hoodie, black jacket, black leggings and a blue hat.
willmarradio.com
Murder-suicide investigated in Battle Lake
(Battle Lake, MN) -- The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide near Battle Lake. Deputies say they found a 58-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man dead in a home Monday afternoon. Their names haven't been released. Investigators say there is no threat to the public. The Minnesota B-C-A and Midwest Medical Examiner's Office are assisting with the case.
proclaimerscv.com
Moorhead Man Shoots Former Two Co-Workers Including A Pregnant Woman Pleads Guilty
A man in Moorhead, Minnesota pleads guilty on Wednesday after he shot and killed his two former co-workers at a Fargo factory last year. A Moorhead man Anthony Reese, 36 years old, could face life in prison without parole after he admitted and pleaded guilty to a shooting incident that happened at a Fargo factory. The shooting claimed the lives of his two former co-workers namely Richard Pittman, 43 years old, and April Carbone, 32 years old, who was 8 months pregnant at that time.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Man dead, woman with serious injuries in Wahpeton assault
WAHPETON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Wahpeton Police have released new information on the death investigation. They say they’re working with North Dakota State College of Science Police Department to figure out what happened. Police say they went to a home in the 400 block of 8th St....
kfgo.com
2 people seriously injured in crash northeast of Alexandria
CARLOS, Minn. (KFGO) – An Alexandria couple suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash on Thursday afternoon in Douglas County. The Minnesota State Patrol said around 4:30 p.m. in Carlos, a minivan and SUV crashed at the intersection of Highway 29 and County Road 5. The couple in the SUV,...
Possible murder-suicide under investigation in west-central Minnesota
Authorities in west-central Minnesota are investigating a possible murder-suicide. A 59-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman were found dead at a home in rural Battle Lake just before 2:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21, according to the Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office. "At this time it is believed to be a...
voiceofalexandria.com
Pot of Gold winner announced from Wake Up Alexandria event
(Alexandria, MN)--The Alexandria Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a Pot of Gold winner at its Wake Up Alexandria event on Friday, November 18, 2022. The event was hosted by Habitat for Humanity of Douglas County. Chamber Board President, Matt Gilbertson of Viking Bank, drew the winning organization, Legal Services of Northwest Minnesota, from the pot of more than 650 current Chamber members. The prize package was valued at $5,282.
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
hot967.fm
Greater MN cities to Democratic lawmakers: Don’t forget us
City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities says:. “Now’s the time...
lakesarearadio.net
Popular ‘Rural By Choice’ series returns for Season 2 On Sunday Night
‘Rural By Choice’ is a docu-series that promotes Otter Tail County as a great place to visit, live, and work, but it also gets deeper to explore the perceptions of rural life. In season one, the topics of the docuseries include outdoor recreation, farming, and local foods, but weave in conversations about diversity, the rural vs. urban divide, and why people choose to live in rural areas. The first seven episodes have amassed 317,000 views on YouTube and Facebook combined.
Minnesota Online Land Auction Features 6 Acre Lakeshore Property Just North Of Duluth
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will soon hosting another land sale, featuring a total of 11 properties that will be available via an online auction. All 11 properties will be up for auction beginning Thursday, December 1. The lands for sale include lakeshore in Itasca and St. Louis counties and rural, vacant land in Wadena County.
trfradio.com
3 Injured in Accident Involving Tow Truck
Three people from Thief River Falls, including a small child were injured in a two vehicle accident over the weekend in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Thomas Andrew Morales, 30 was injured when the eastbound 2004 GMC Sierra he was driving spun out while attempting to pass a 1999 Freightliner tow truck on a snow and ice covered I94 in La Grand Township.
mprnews.org
I-94 rest stop brings the 'funk,' may make Minnesota history
Roadside rest stops typically aren’t built to last. Most travelers never give their designs a thought or raise their eyes to the roof line. In Minnesota, they last about 25 years before the Transportation Department knocks them down to build something new. It’s a different vibe, though, at the...
lakesarearadio.net
WATCH: Laker Boys Hockey Releases Sweet Hype Video Ahead Of Saturday’s Opener
Detroit Lakes, MN (KDLM) – As if we needed another reason to be excited about the winter sports season. Ahead of their season opener on Saturday afternoon with a rivalry game against Fergus Falls at the Kent Freeman Arena, the Laker Boys hockey team released a hype video to get fans ready for the 2022-23 season.
Comments / 0