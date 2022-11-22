Read full article on original website
Australia's emotions run high after rare World Cup win
AL WAKRAH, Qatar — (AP) — Mitchell Duke celebrated scoring Australia's winning goal by forming a “J” with his fingers in a tribute to his son Jaxson, who was in the stands. Coach Graham Arnold dragged injured winger Martin Boyle — on crutches — into the...
Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save
Wojeiech Szczęsny was the first half hero for Poland as the Juventus goalkeeper made a double save off a penalty in stoppage time of their match against Saudi Arabia at the FIFA World Cup. Just six minutes earlier, Piotr Zielinski put Poland in the lead but after Saudi Arabia won a penalty, it was a Read more... The post Soccer world reacts to Wojeiech Szczesny’s impressive PK double save appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Argentina vs Mexico prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?
Lionel Messi will be looking to be Argentina’s inspiration against Mexico in a crucial Group C clash at the 2022 World Cup on Saturday night. The Argentina captain scored their opener from the penalty spot before they lost their way in slumping to a shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, while Mexico earned a point against Poland. Guillermo Ochoa was the Mexican hero after he saved a Robert Lewandowski penalty and the veteran keeper will be looking to keep Messi and co at bay at the Lusail Stadium. This match is the second of the day in...
Iran shuts out noise at World Cup but United States looms
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After a World Cup start clouded by a disastrous loss and persistent questions about the civil unrest back home, Iran is celebrating the prospect of its first ever trip to the knockout stage. But first, Team Melli faces the United States. Iran defeated Wales 2-0 Friday and collected the three points to rise from the bottom of Group B. England and the United States played to...
What TV channel is Argentina vs Mexico on? Kick-off time and where to watch World Cup game
Argentina are looking to get their World Cup back on track after an embarrasing opening defeat as they host Mexico on Saturday night in Group C.Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s opener against Saudi Arabia before they were embarrased by losing 2-1 to the Asian side, while Mexico earned a point after a goalless draw against Poland in their first game of the tournament.Lionel Scaloni’s side now need to get points on the board in Qatar and get his attack firing, while Mexico are targeting their first goal of the tournament and could turn to Wolves’ Raul Jimenez in attack. This...
9 Safest Places To Retire Abroad for Less Than $2,000 a Month
A lower cost of living, better weather, lower taxes and a higher quality of life are all reasons to think about making the move to another country when you get ready to retire -- and leaving the U.S....
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zelenskiy says Kyiv residents ‘need more protection’ as temperature drops and power fails
Ukraine’s president calls on local government officials to do more as power cuts leave population vulnerable to the elements
Poland v Saudi Arabia: World Cup 2022 – live
Minute-by-minute report: Follow all the action as Hervé Renard’s side take on Robert Lewandowski and co
EU weighs plans to impose rules on NGO migrant rescue ships
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea. In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping...
