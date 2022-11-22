Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Potential News Corp, Fox Reunion Faces Opposition From Large Shareholder
Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
Time for Democrats, Republicans to clear the decks | GARY COSBY JR.
It is time for both political parties to clear the decks and start over as it regards presidential candidates. It has been a wearisome six or seven years defined by poor leadership, strife and division. It has been one of America's most bizarre times as it regards the presidency. Both parties need to move on and do so quickly.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trump Blasts Supreme Court Over Tax Return Ruling After a Tough Day in 3 Other Courts
Former President Donald Trump lashed out at the Supreme Court for unanimously rejecting his request to block a congressional committee from obtaining his federal income tax returns. Trump's rant came a day after the would-be 2024 Republican presidential nominee saw ominous signs at three other courts where he faces troublesome...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Congress May Make It Easier to Set Money Aside for Emergency Expenses
Finding the cash to cover the cost of an emergency is a big challenge for many individuals and families. Though experts recommend building an emergency cash cushion, surveys consistently show this is a challenge for many. Now, Congress may be poised to consider changes that would help make it easier...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
IRS Warns Taxpayers About New $600 Threshold for Third-Party Payment Reporting
The IRS on Tuesday warned taxpayers about the new $600 threshold for receiving Form 1099-K for third-party payments. The change applies to payments from third-party networks, such as Venmo or PayPal, for transactions such as part-time work, side jobs or selling goods. “It’s going to be a new form for...
Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX
Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues
Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.
Comments / 0