ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Potential News Corp, Fox Reunion Faces Opposition From Large Shareholder

Rupert Murdoch's proposed recombination of News Corp and Fox Corp. is facing opposition from one of its largest shareholders. Independent Franchise Partners, which owns shares in both companies, doesn't believe merging the companies again would show News Corp's true value. A special committee was formed in October to assess the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Musk Says Twitter to Launch ‘Verified' Service Next Week With a ‘Gold Check' for Companies

Elon Musk said in a tweet on Friday that Twitter would launch its delayed "Verified" service next week with different colored checks depending on the type of account. The Twitter CEO said there would be a "gold check" for companies, a grey colored one for government accounts and the existing blue one for individuals, whether they are celebrities or not.
The Topeka Capital-Journal

Kansas pension fund takes small loss after investment in cryptocurrency company FTX

Kansas' pension fund reported a small investment in the ill-fated cryptocurrency company FTX, a spokesperson for the Kansas Public Employee Retirement System said Monday. The fund's exposure, or investment, in FTX and its affiliated companies was $187,400, Kristen Basso, a KPERS spokesperson, said in an email. That accounts for 0.0008% of the pension...
KANSAS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tesla Recalls More Than 80,000 Cars in China Over Software and Seatbelt Issues

Tesla is recalling more than 80,000 electric cars in China over seatbelt and software issues, the Chinese market regulator said Friday. Tesla is recalling a total of 67,698 imported Model S and Model X vehicles produced between Sept. 25, 2013 and Nov. 21, 2020 due to a software issue that affects the battery management system.

Comments / 0

Community Policy