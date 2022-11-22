ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, MI

Deputies need info on thief, allegedly stole $16K in electronics

By Skyler Ashley
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) — The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a subject who stole more than $16,000 worth of electronic equipment from a local business.

The sheriff’s office shared photos of the subject on its official Facebook page .

The photos show that the person’s face is heavily covered by a large scarf.

Anybody with any information about the theft is asked to contact the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office at (989) 224-5200.

