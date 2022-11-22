ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

AEW News: Revolution Tickets on Sale December 9, The Blade Set for Predator Watch Along, Dynamite Preview Clip

By Jeffrey Harris
411mania.com
 3 days ago
411mania.com

Ricky Steamboat On Making His In-Ring Return and Teaming With FTR

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Ricky Steamboat spoke about making his return to the ring and teaming up with FTR for the match. Steamboat will wrestle at Big Time Wrestling’s ‘Return of the Dragon’ event this Sunday. His team will take on Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson and a mystery partner. Here are highlights:
RALEIGH, NC
411mania.com

Becky Lynch Returns On WWE Smackdown, Joins Survivor Series Team

Becky Lynch is officially back, making her return and joining Team Bianca for WarGames on this week’s WWE Smackdown. The former multi-time women’s champion was revealed as Belair’s final team member for WarGames in the opening segment of tonight’s show. Lynch came out and joined Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim in brawling with Team Bayley, as you can see below.
411mania.com

WWE News: AJ Styles & Shotzi Set for The Bump Survivor Series Preview Show, Playlist Showcases Damage CTRL’s Road to Survivor Series, Ozzy Osbourne Sends Message to WWE Universe

– WWE has announced that AJ Styles, Austin Theory, and Shotzi will be guests on this Saturday’s Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump:. – WWE Playlist showcased the Road to Survivor Series for Damage CTRL:. – WWE released a new preview clip with Ozzy Osbourne sending...
BOSTON, MA
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – 11.23.22

It’s the first show after Full Gear and thanks to William Regal, MJF is the new World Champion. That is enough of a story to carry things for the time being, but we have more important things to get to right now: like building up a Ring Of Honor pay per view in the next few weeks. Let’s get to it.
CHICAGO, IL
411mania.com

WWE News: Notes on Tomorrow’s Holiday Tour Supershow, SmackDown & NXT Level Up Video Highlights

– While today is Survivor Series, WWE kicks off its Holiday Tour tomorrow, with a Supershow event in Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena. The arena is advertising Ronda Rousey, Braun Strowman, Bianca Belair, Seth Rollins, Bayley, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross and Scarlett, Alexa Bliss, Matt Riddle, Austin Theory, The Usos, and Damage CTRL for the event.
PORTLAND, ME
411mania.com

Fans Will Be Allowed To Cheer Again In NJPW Starting In February

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that fans will be allowed to cheer and boo again starting this February. Fans have not been allowed to vocally react to NJPW events since the pandemic started over two years ago. They had previously only been allowed to clap. However, that will change with The New Beginning on Osaka on February 11. The announcement reads:
411mania.com

WWE News: Sneak Peek Of The Shield On This Is Awesome, Best of Roman Reigns & Seth Rollins Video, More

– WWE featured a sneak peek clip from Peacock’s This Is Awesome focusing on The Shield, described as:. WWE Superstars as well as members of The Shield themselves discuss the impactful debut of The Shield and how the landscape of WWE changed forever on the latest episode of This is Awesome, streaming today exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.
411mania.com

Updated WWE Survivor Series Card

The lineup for tomorrow’s WWE Survivor Series is updated after this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs on November 26th on Peacock and WWE Network:. * Men’s WarGames Match: Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa & Sami Zayn vs....
411mania.com

Details On Lineup For Next Week’s Episode of AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will present a new episode of AEW Dynamite next week at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. The early lineup includes:. * Best of 7 Series for AEW Trios Titles (Match 3): Death Triangle (2-0) vs. The Elite (0-2) * MJF to speak. * Jade Cargill &...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
411mania.com

Pantoja’s NJPW World Tag League 2022 Night 1 Review

November 22nd , 2022 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 700. I can’t believe I’m reviewing the World Tag League. Someone save me. I will admit, this was one of the matches that caught my eye. I like Kidd, haven’t seem much of Coughlin, and enjoyed TMDK in small doses in the past. They lived up to what I wanted, giving me an enjoyable opener that featured a lot of hard hitting moments. I heard some chops in here that would make Minoru Suzuki jealous. TMDK had the obvious experience edge and though Coughlin and Kidd are from the LA Dojo and likely had no chance, they made me believe in them. I thought they could pull this out a few ties, which is difficult to pull off. As this neared the 10 minute mark, I realized that Coughlin and Kidd weren’t getting treated like other Young Lions. They could do well in this tourney. Things picked up in the final few minutes with bigger offense like a twisting dive to the outside and an impressive powerbomb inside. Kidd came close with a brainbuster before TMDK beat him with Thunder Valley in 16:07. That was a hell of a way to start and exceeded my expectations. [***½]
411mania.com

Mia Yim on Triple H Being the Reason for Her WWE Return

– During a recent interview with NBC Sports Boston’s The Ten Count, newly returned WWE Superstar Mia Yim discussed returning to the WWE being an easy decision with Triple H in charge of the TV product now and more. Below are some highlights:. Mia Yim on Triple H being...
411mania.com

WWE NXT Ratings & Viewership Drop for Thanksgiving Week Episode

– Showbuzz Daily has the Tuesday television numbers for last night’s edition of WWE NXT. Numbers were down across the board this week. Last night’s show averaged 624,000. The viewership was down from last week’s show, which drew an average audience of 663,000 viewers. Ratings also dropped...
411mania.com

Shawn Spears On Why He’s Not With MJF Anymore On AEW TV

During a virtual signing for K&S Wrestlefest (via Wrestling Inc), Shawn Spears spoke about why he’s no longer paired with MJF on AEW television. Spears recently returned on the side of Wardlow, turning babyface in the process. He said: “I think that was just the end of the story...
411mania.com

Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen

Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:
411mania.com

ROH Tag Team Title Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Rampage

FTR will defend the ROH Tag Team Championships among the matches on this week’s AEW Rampage. AEW announced the following matches & segments for Friday’s show, which airs at a special time this week at 4 PM ET:. * ROH Tag Team Championship Match: FTR vs. Top Flight.

