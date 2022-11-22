AEW News: Revolution Tickets on Sale December 9, The Blade Set for Predator Watch Along, Dynamite Preview Clip

November 22nd , 2022 | Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan | Attendance: 700. I can’t believe I’m reviewing the World Tag League. Someone save me. I will admit, this was one of the matches that caught my eye. I like Kidd, haven’t seem much of Coughlin, and enjoyed TMDK in small doses in the past. They lived up to what I wanted, giving me an enjoyable opener that featured a lot of hard hitting moments. I heard some chops in here that would make Minoru Suzuki jealous. TMDK had the obvious experience edge and though Coughlin and Kidd are from the LA Dojo and likely had no chance, they made me believe in them. I thought they could pull this out a few ties, which is difficult to pull off. As this neared the 10 minute mark, I realized that Coughlin and Kidd weren’t getting treated like other Young Lions. They could do well in this tourney. Things picked up in the final few minutes with bigger offense like a twisting dive to the outside and an impressive powerbomb inside. Kidd came close with a brainbuster before TMDK beat him with Thunder Valley in 16:07. That was a hell of a way to start and exceeded my expectations. [***½]

2 DAYS AGO