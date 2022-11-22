Read full article on original website
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
Guideline Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Aortic Disease
In a 2022 guideline issued by the ACC and AHA and published in Circulation, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. Eric M. Isselbacher, MD, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature search to develop recommendations on diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease. They note that multidisciplinary aortic team care should be considered in determining the appropriate timing of intervention. To determine the optimal medical, endovascular, and open surgical therapies, shared decision making involving the patient and multidisciplinary team is encouraged. Shared decision making is especially important for patients with aortic disease who are contemplating pregnancy.
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Mild Eczema in First Grade Likely to Resolve by Sixth Grade
The severity of children’s AD in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined primary school children during a 10-year period to determine the prevalence of skin diseases. AD (12.3%) was the most common disease among first graders, followed by eczema other than AD (9.7%), molluscum contagiosum (1.9%), and verruca vulgaris (1.1%). Acne vulgaris was most common among sixth graders (9.6%), followed by AD (8.9%), eczema other than AD (6.7%), and verruca vulgaris (3.1%). Over time, the prevalence of AD remained stable among first graders and increased slightly among sixth graders. Among the 87 children who had AD in first grade, more than half (58.6%), particularly those with mild severity, were in remission in sixth grade. AD was diagnosed for the first time in 30 sixth graders (4.5%). Severity of AD symptoms in first grade increased the likelihood of a child still having AD in sixth grade.
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
Neurocognitive Impairment Tied to Peritoneal Dialysis
Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy May Ease Food Allergy Related Anxiety
Cognitive behavioral therapy may reduce food allergy-related anxiety (FAA) for both children and parents, according to a study published in the Annals of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology. Katherine K. Dahlsgaard, PhD, and colleagues examined the feasibility, acceptability, and proof-of-concept of Food Allergy Bravery (FAB), a brief, novel, manualized cognitive behavioral-based intervention for anxiety in a clinical sample of children with FAA. The analysis included children (aged 8-12) participating in a course delivered in a group format. All families who were offered treatment completed the full course of FAB, attended at least five of six active treatment sessions, and rated the intervention as highly satisfactory. At post-treatment, all children were rated as very much improved or much.
VAD & Transplant Lower for Black Patients With High-Risk HF
Among patients with HF with high-risk features, there is less utilization of ventricular assist devices (VADs) and. transplant among Black patients, with no increase in mortality, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart. Failure. Thomas M. Cascino, MD, and colleagues conducted an observational cohort study of ambulatory patients with...
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
Total Laryngectomy Associated With Negative QOL
Olfactory dysfunction following total laryngectomy decreased QOL for patients, especially among individuals who reported smoking. Total laryngectomy (TL) is associated with olfactory dysfunction, which can lead to a reduction in olfactory-specific QOL, an effect patients need to be made aware of in preoperative counseling, according to a study published by Marianne Abouyared, MD, and colleagues in the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
Racial & Ethnic Disparities in Flu Vaccination & Hospitalization
Racial and ethnic disparities in US influenza hospital rates and influenza vaccination coverage persist, according to research published in Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. Michael Jhung, MD, and colleagues examined influenza hospitalization and vaccination rates by race and ethnicity from the 2009-2010 through the 2021-2022 influenza seasons. The age-adjusted influenza hospitalization rates were higher among non-Hispanic Black (Black), American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN), and Hispanic adults compared with White adults from 2009-2010 through 2021- 2022 (rate ratios, 1.8, 1.3, and 1.2, respectively). Influenza vaccination coverage was lower among.
Early-Age Moisture Damage Exposure Tied to Wheezing
Residential moisture damage or mold exposure in younger children was linked with persistent wheezing phenotype in later childhood, according to a study published in Pediatric Allergy and Immunology. Christina Tischer, PhD, and. colleagues led a study in which civil engineers conducted building inspections in children’s homes (N=344) during their first...
The Utility of Tc-MEP Alerts in Cervical Spine Surgery Differs Depending on Preoperative Motor Status
For a study, researchers aimed to examine transcranial motor-evoked potentials’ (Tc-MEP) validity in cervical spine surgery and to discover characteristics linked with Tc-MEP warnings’ positive predictive value. Tc-MEP has a high sensitivity and specificity for identifying motor paralysis; however, it can also produce false-positive results. Investigators evaluated patient demographics, spinal problem kinds, preoperative motor state, surgical variables, and Tc-MEP alert types in 2476 cervical spine surgeries. To trigger the Tc-MEP warning system, the amplitude must drop by more than 70% relative to the reference waveform.
Mixed-methods Study on eSAC Use and Acceptability in Stage IV Ovarian Cancer
This study aimed to evaluate the feasibility and acceptability of a web-based patient reported outcome (PRO) program for persons with advanced ovarian cancer using electronic self-assessment and care (eSAC). Patients were asked to fill out symptom/quality of life questions via email reminders before each clinic appointment, and they were all recruited from the same ambulatory care facility. In addition, the Acceptability E-Scale Score (AES) was used to evaluate the level of satisfaction felt by study participants.
Comparing Apixaban with Enoxaparin for Post-Surgical Extended-Duration VTEs Prophylaxis
After abdominal or pelvic oncological surgery, a significant source of postoperative morbidity is venous thromboembolic events (VTEs). The use of enoxaparin, a subcutaneously injected low molecular weight heparin, for extended-duration VTE prophylaxis (EP) but has been linked to non-compliance. There is a lack of prospective research on the use of newer direct oral anticoagulants in the post-discharge scenario of urologic oncology. The primary objective of this research was to determine whether or if apixaban is equivalent to enoxaparin for EP, and the secondary goal was to increase EP adherence after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery.
Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Patients Undergoing Low-Pressure Vs. Standard-Pressure Pneumoperitoneum
Examining the impact of intra-abdominal pressure on post-op recovery and innate cytokine production following laparoscopic colorectal surgery as part of the enhanced recovery after surgery initiative was the purpose of this study. Low-pressure pneumoperitoneum, made possible by profound neuromuscular blockade (NMB), is increasingly supported by data for its safety and benefits. However, the connection between surgical damage, postoperative immunological dysfunction, and infectious complications is poorly understood. Treatment of 178 patients with pneumoperitoneum at either standard pressure (12 mm Hg) with moderate NMB (train-of-4 1-2) or low pressure (8 mm Hg) aided by deep NMB was randomized and controlled (posttetanic count 1–2).
Gemcitabine Plus Adavosertib or Placebo for Platinum-resistant Ovarian Cancer
A double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial compared gemcitabine in combination with the WEE1 inhibitor adavosertib or placebo in patients with platinum-resistant or refractory high-grade serous ovarian cancer (HGSOC). The adavosertib/gemcitabine arm demonstrated superior progression-free and overall survival. The PRO-CTCAE assessment was included as an exploratory objective of the study to collect self-reported frequency, severity, and/or interference of symptomatic adverse events (syAEs).
