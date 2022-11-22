The severity of children’s AD in first grade may predict its persistence in sixth grade, according to a study published in the Journal of Dermatology. Akio Tanaka, MD, PhD, and colleagues examined primary school children during a 10-year period to determine the prevalence of skin diseases. AD (12.3%) was the most common disease among first graders, followed by eczema other than AD (9.7%), molluscum contagiosum (1.9%), and verruca vulgaris (1.1%). Acne vulgaris was most common among sixth graders (9.6%), followed by AD (8.9%), eczema other than AD (6.7%), and verruca vulgaris (3.1%). Over time, the prevalence of AD remained stable among first graders and increased slightly among sixth graders. Among the 87 children who had AD in first grade, more than half (58.6%), particularly those with mild severity, were in remission in sixth grade. AD was diagnosed for the first time in 30 sixth graders (4.5%). Severity of AD symptoms in first grade increased the likelihood of a child still having AD in sixth grade.

2 DAYS AGO