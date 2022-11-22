Read full article on original website
LA Council votes to ban oil drilling
The City Council voted to move forward Tuesday with the process of phasing out oil and gas extraction in Los Angeles, moving the city a step closer to banning oil drilling. Two committees had approved the item before it came before the council, which voted 10-0 to request that the city attorney prepare an ordinance to prohibit new oil and gas extraction and phase out all oil drilling activities in the city.
Massive county employee shortage affecting services
The shortage of applicants seeking jobs is hitting the county and state very hard. CHP, CAL FIRE, OES and other state agencies (including the USFS) reportedly have thousands of vacancies across our state. Riverside County is not immune to this shortage. Vacant county positions are having a real impact at...
idyllwildtowncrier.com
Meet Kelly Seyarto, our next state senator
Editor’s note: The Town Crier interviewed Kelly Seyarto for the May 12, 2022, and Sept. 29, 2022 issues. Kelly Seyarto, a Republican, will be the next person to represent the Hill in the California State Senate. Until January, Melissa Melendez represents District 28, which was primarily Riverside County. She could not run again because she reached her term limit in the Legislature.
encinitasadvocate.com
Catherine Blakespear wins election in coastal North County state Senate race
With nearly all ballots tallied, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear has been elected to represent the state Senate District 38 over small-business owner Matt Gunderson. As of Tuesday, Nov. 22, election results showed Blakespear leading Gunderson by nearly five percentage points. She will be sworn into office at the state capitol on Dec. 5, and all election results will be certified by Dec. 8.
thepalmspringspost.com
County still tallying votes as Holstege’s lead shrinks in AD47 race, Garner’s increases in City Council contest
Riverside County counted half its remaining ballots between Monday and Wednesday, but in at least one race involving a member of the Palm Springs City Council it still wasn’t enough to produce a clear winner. Both Councilmember Christy Holstege and Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner are in tight races....
proclaimerscv.com
California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200
In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
Southern California Under Red Flag Warning Amid Brush Fire Danger
Residents in Southern California are facing high winds across the region amid severely heightened brush fire danger, resulting in multiple red flag warnings across the state. Today as many Americans head out Black Friday shopping, many Californians are left to contend with potential wildfire outbreaks. ABC News reports the red...
Power shutoffs reported in several Riverside County communities
Southern California Edison shut off power to 5,872 customers in Riverside County on Thanksgiving Day due to a high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity.
Edison cuts power to more than 4,200 Riverside County customers
Southern California Edison shut off power to 4,256 customers in Riverside County due to high risk of wildfire caused by gusty winds and low humidity. The community of Homeland and an unincorporated area of Riverside County are without power due to Edison’s Public Safety Power Shutoff. An additional 166 power shutoffs remain scheduled countywide, according to Southern California Edison website.
signalscv.com
Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 15,105 ballots remain, election certification slated for Dec. 5
In the tightly contested race for the 40th Assembly District, Democratic challenger Pilar Schiavo remained in the lead Tuesday, just a few 10ths of a percentage point ahead of incumbent Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Santa Clarita. From the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s Tuesday’s post-election returns, Schiavo held on to her...
police1.com
First Black female police officer in Calif. PD recognized with permanent exhibit
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Sherri Adams was a year away from graduating college when she abandoned becoming a special education teacher. The rest is San Bernardino history. After seeing an ad in the newspaper, Adams joined the county Sheriff's Academy. In 1985, she became the first Black female police...
oc-breeze.com
John Moorlach concedes race for Mayor of Costa Mesa
It has been an amazing honor to serve the residents of Orange County as their Treasurer-Tax Collector, to serve the former Second District as their County Supervisor, and to serve the former 37th Senate District as their State Senator. And as a candidate for Mayor, it was a privilege to walk neighborhoods, meet with friends, view old haunts, and reflect on my 46 years of involvement in Costa Mesa.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
Wind advisory forcing Southern California Edison to shut down power in Moorpark, Simi Valley
With an extreme wind advisory in effect for parts of the Southland, Southern California Edison is not taking any chances with the threat of potential wildfires. CBSLA's Jeff Nguyen reports from Moorpark.The company has shut down power for almost 2,000 customers in Ventura County, as strong Santa Ana winds pose a serious threat of wildfires.As a result, residents are forced to spend Thanksgiving elsewhere or turn to other power alternatives, such as generators. At William Paduano's home in Moorpark the generator is connected to his refrigerator this Thanksgiving. "You gotta keep the food from spoiling," Paduano told.The strong Santa Ana winds...
foxla.com
Thousands without power on Thanksgiving after Santa Ana winds trigger safety shutoffs
LOS ANGELES - Another round of Santa Ana winds buffeted the Southland Thursday, raising concerns of possible wildfires and power outages. A wind advisory was in effect from 3 p.m. Thursday to 11 a.m. Friday in the mountains and the San Fernando and Santa Clarita valleys, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Orange County coastal areas, and until 10 a.m. Friday in inland Orange County.
capitalandmain.com
‘We Did It!’ Street Vendors Across L.A. County Celebrate a Hard-Fought Victory
It was standing room only in Mariachi Plaza on Sept. 30 as more than 200 street vendors wept and embraced each other while they celebrated the passage of SB 972 with music, dancers and food cooked by vendors from across Los Angeles. Typically, it’s vendors’ umbrellas that paint Los Angeles...
goldrushcam.com
Los Angeles County Woman Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Targeting Investors in Coachella Valley Development
November 25, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A San Gabriel Valley woman was sentenced on Monday to 240 months in federal prison for causing tens of millions of dollars in losses to. investors who provided funds intended for a hotel and condominium complex in the Coachella Valley, and then using the money to finance her lavish lifestyle.
signalscv.com
Alexander Duncan | Another Blow to Democracy
Voters in L.A. County have dealt a blow to the democratic process by voting yes and passing Measure A this past election. For those unaware, Measure A gives the county Board of Supervisors the power to remove an elected sheriff from office. Voters need to realize they effectively said their...
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Two New Communities Within the Popular Nuevo Meadows Master Plan in Nuevo, California
NUEVO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 25, 2022-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of two new communities within the homebuilder’s Nuevo Meadows master plan in the popular Riverside County town of Nuevo. Brisa and Cielo at Nuevo Meadows are conveniently situated at Nuevo Road and Lakeview Avenue near Highway 74, Interstate 215 and the Metrolink ® rail service. The new communities are a short drive to shopping, dining and entertainment in downtown Perris and near hiking, biking, camping, boating and fishing at Diamond Valley Lake, one of the largest reservoirs in Southern California. Residents will also enjoy the community’s planned amenities, which will include a 3.5-acre park with picnic areas and ball fields. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221125005010/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of two new communities within the popular Nuevo Meadows master plan in Nuevo, California. (Photo: Business Wire)
theregistrysocal.com
Report: Southern California Multifamily Markets Continue to See High Occupancy
Across the nation, multifamily assets continue to be a favorite property type for both investors and developers alike. This trend is no different in Southern California, where occupancy rates remain high. According to third quarter multifamily market reports from Colliers, both Orange County and the Greater Los Angeles area have...
