COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. In Fayette County, 30 deer were harvested in 2022 compared to the three-year average from 2019-21 of 19.

