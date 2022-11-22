Read full article on original website
Preventive Services Inequities in Adults With Pediatric-Onset Disability
Among adults with cerebral palsy and spina bifida (CP/SB), the use of preventive services was low, particularly along racial lines, according to a study published in the Annals of Family Medicine. Lauren H. Groskaufmanis, MD, MPH,. and colleagues compared White/Black and White/ Hispanic inequities in the use of preventive services....
Guideline Developed for Diagnosis, Management of Aortic Disease
In a 2022 guideline issued by the ACC and AHA and published in Circulation, recommendations are presented for the diagnosis and management of aortic disease, focusing on the importance of a multidisciplinary aortic team. Eric M. Isselbacher, MD, and colleagues conducted a comprehensive literature search to develop recommendations on diagnosis, genetic evaluation and family screening, medical therapy, endovascular and surgical treatment, and long-term surveillance of patients with aortic disease. They note that multidisciplinary aortic team care should be considered in determining the appropriate timing of intervention. To determine the optimal medical, endovascular, and open surgical therapies, shared decision making involving the patient and multidisciplinary team is encouraged. Shared decision making is especially important for patients with aortic disease who are contemplating pregnancy.
Modern Endometrial Cancer Recurrence: When, Where, and How?
The purpose of this study is to investigate women who have had a second diagnosis of endometrial cancer and assess any trends in the disease’s presentation or diagnosis. A look back at women who were diagnosed with endometrial cancer between 2014 and 2020. The recurrence rates of diseases were analyzed. The presentation at the time of recurrence was the primary focus of the medical record review. A χ2, Fisher’s exact test, t-test, and Wilcoxon test were used to analyze the connections between variables. Survival was calculated using the Kaplan-Meier product limit method.
Shorter antibiotic course non-inferior to longer course for pediatric community-acquired pneumonia
1. In a systematic review and meta-analysis, shorter courses of antibiotics were non-inferior in terms of treatment failure and treatment relapse compared to longer courses of antibiotics in pediatric community acquired pneumonia. 2. Shorter courses of antibiotics for community acquired pneumonia were associated with lower risks of non-serious adverse events...
Comparing Apixaban with Enoxaparin for Post-Surgical Extended-Duration VTEs Prophylaxis
After abdominal or pelvic oncological surgery, a significant source of postoperative morbidity is venous thromboembolic events (VTEs). The use of enoxaparin, a subcutaneously injected low molecular weight heparin, for extended-duration VTE prophylaxis (EP) but has been linked to non-compliance. There is a lack of prospective research on the use of newer direct oral anticoagulants in the post-discharge scenario of urologic oncology. The primary objective of this research was to determine whether or if apixaban is equivalent to enoxaparin for EP, and the secondary goal was to increase EP adherence after abdominopelvic oncologic surgery.
T2D Linked With Higher Burden of Anxiety & Mood Disorders
Patients with early-onset T2D (diagnosed before age 45) experience increased burdens of mood, anxiety, and stress-related disorders, according to a study published in Diabetes Care. Furthermore, shared familial liability may exacerbate their co-occurrence. Shengxin Liu and colleagues conducted a population-based cohort study of full siblings, half-siblings, and cousins (N=3,061,192), examining data on diagnoses of T2D and anxiety, mood, and stress-related disorders. To assess the phenotypic link and familial coaggregation between T2D and psychiatric disorders, they used logistic and Cox regression models. To measure the relative contributions of genetic and environmental factors to the link, quantitative genetic modeling was performed in full and maternal half-sibling pairs. Of the total cohort, 7,896 (0.3%) were diagnosed with early onset T2D. These patients had higher risks for.
Total Laryngectomy Associated With Negative QOL
Olfactory dysfunction following total laryngectomy decreased QOL for patients, especially among individuals who reported smoking. Total laryngectomy (TL) is associated with olfactory dysfunction, which can lead to a reduction in olfactory-specific QOL, an effect patients need to be made aware of in preoperative counseling, according to a study published by Marianne Abouyared, MD, and colleagues in the American Journal of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Medicine and Surgery.
Ibrutinib Improves Survival in CNS Relapse of Mantle Cell Lymphoma
N patients with central nervous system (CNS) relapse of mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), ibrutinib was linked with superior survival compared with blood-brain barrier (BBB)-penetrating chemotherapy, according to a study published in Blood. Chiara Rusconi, MD, and colleagues conducted a multicenter retrospective study to explore the. outcomes, including overall survival (OS),...
11-year-old girl undergoes first-of-its-kind surgery so she can flash her 'beautiful smile'
"There's really nothing, to me, more fascinating than this nuance of facial expression," said Dr. Patrick Byrne. "It really is what makes us human."
Laparoscopic Colorectal Surgery Patients Undergoing Low-Pressure Vs. Standard-Pressure Pneumoperitoneum
Examining the impact of intra-abdominal pressure on post-op recovery and innate cytokine production following laparoscopic colorectal surgery as part of the enhanced recovery after surgery initiative was the purpose of this study. Low-pressure pneumoperitoneum, made possible by profound neuromuscular blockade (NMB), is increasingly supported by data for its safety and benefits. However, the connection between surgical damage, postoperative immunological dysfunction, and infectious complications is poorly understood. Treatment of 178 patients with pneumoperitoneum at either standard pressure (12 mm Hg) with moderate NMB (train-of-4 1-2) or low pressure (8 mm Hg) aided by deep NMB was randomized and controlled (posttetanic count 1–2).
VAD & Transplant Lower for Black Patients With High-Risk HF
Among patients with HF with high-risk features, there is less utilization of ventricular assist devices (VADs) and. transplant among Black patients, with no increase in mortality, according to a study published in Circulation: Heart. Failure. Thomas M. Cascino, MD, and colleagues conducted an observational cohort study of ambulatory patients with...
Neurocognitive Impairment Tied to Peritoneal Dialysis
Patients receiving peritoneal dialysis have greater rates of neurocognitive impairment than the general population, according to results published in Nephrology. Investigators conducted a cross-sectional cohort study of 149 patients receiving peritoneal dialysis at a single center between 2016 and 2020. Neurocognitive screening was conducted with Addenbrooke’s Cognitive Examination Revised (ACE-R) with incorporated Mini-Mental State Examination (MMSE). Patients on peritoneal dialysis did worse on ACE-R screening compared with the general population, with discrepancies observed for all cognitive domains. Among patients without cerebrovascular disease, attention and language domains were comparable to the general population. The MMSE identified cognitive impairment in 2% of patients, significantly fewer than the ACE-R (32%). Age, gender, diabetes status, and depression were associated with decreased neurocognitive screening performance (P<0.05). Being on dialysis for more than 12 months conferred poorer cognitive performance, while residual renal function was protective. “Patients on [peritoneal dialysis] have higher prevalence of [neurocognitive impairment] than the general population, primarily with impairments in memory, fluency, and visuospatial reasoning,” the researchers wrote.
Evaluating Pancreatic Volume Effects on Mortality in Acute Pancreatitis Patients
With the aid of computer-generated 3D imaging, researchers for a study sought to determine whether there was a difference in pancreatic volume between those who survived acute pancreatitis and those who did not. Between January 2015 and December 2020, the single-center retrospective observational cohort study was carried out. Using codes...
Inability to Access Training Hinders Expanded Use of Point-of-Care Ultrasound
“There’s been an explosion of interest in the use of point-of-ultrasound,” Nilam J. Soni, MD, MS, SFHM, FACP, explains. “It doesn’t take a lot to convince physicians that there’s a need for better technology at the bedside, and point-of-care ultrasound provides that. The question, then, is: We’ve established that this is a better way to provide care, and the technology is available, but why isn’t everyone using it?”
Eight days waiting in A&E: Inside the crisis in NHS mental health care
People suffering from mental illness are increasingly struggling to access help at every level of the NHS – from record numbers facing "unacceptable" delays in referrals to patients waiting up to eight days in A&E for a hospital bed.Figures seen by The Independent show almost four times as many people are waiting more than 12 hours in emergency departments as two years ago.In the community, more than 16,000 adults and 20,000 children who should receive NHS care are unable to access vital services each month.Nearly 80 per cent of those eligible for counselling on the health service are left waiting...
New Evidence-Based Recommendations for Patients With Diabetes Mellitus
COVID-19 vaccination, the use of nutritional supplements, telehealth, and both male and female infertility are some of the topics addressed by the American Association of Clinical Endocrinology (AACE) in its updated guideline for the care and management of people with or at risk for diabetes mellitus (DM). The guideline, which was last updated in 2014, features 170 evidence-based clinical practice recommendations for DM at every stage, including prevention, diagnosis, and treatment, according to Susan L. Samson, MD, PhD, FRCPC, FACE, and colleagues, authors of the guidelines.
Rationing in More than 16% of Insulin Users
More than 16% of insulin users report insulin rationing in the past year, according to a research letter published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. Adam Gaffney, MD, MPH, and colleagues examined the prevalence and correlates of insulin rationing using data from the 2021 National Health Interview Survey. The prevalence of rationing was.
Down Syndrome: Assessing Infant Pulmonary Function Tests
There was high respiratory morbidity linked with down syndrome. There was evidence of restrictive lung disease in school-aged children and people with Down syndrome. For a study, researchers sought to assess infant pulmonary function tests (iPFTs) in people with Down syndrome. Results from a registry of patients evaluated at the...
Social Isolation & Memory Loss Linked in Older Adults
A strong link between memory loss and social isolation in older adults indicates a need to create interventions to reduce isolation and to evaluate its effects on potential memory loss, according to a study published in The Journal of the American Board of Family Medicine. David M. Mosen, PhD, MPH, and colleagues conducted a cross-sectional, observational study of 46,240 Medicare recipients aged 65and older who completed a health questionnaire. The.
Obesity Linked to Risk for Complex Multimorbidity
Obesity is a shared risk factor for many common diseases, explains Mika Kivimäki, PhD. “Obesity has been linked to increased risk for numerous diseases,” Dr. Kivimäki says. “We wanted to know whether these diseases are distributed across all people with obesity, or whether they cluster in smaller groups of individuals with obesity-related multimorbidity.” Multimorbidity, he adds, is defined as the presence of two or more diseases.
