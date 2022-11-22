Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man tried to rape a woman in a moving subway train, Manhattan.Newsing the StatesManhattan, NY
Red Bank is Keeping it Hot - With Hoodies: Clothing Line Launch From iLove Red BankBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Major discount grocery store chain opening another new location in New JerseyKristen WaltersBrick, NJ
This Day in History: November 21William Saint ValNew York City, NY
Staten Island Ranking at Number 6 Among Wealthiest Counties In New YorkAbdul GhaniStaten Island, NY
Related
Driver, 37, dies in Thanksgiving eve crash at N.J. intersection, police say
A 37-year-old driver died early Wednesday morning in a crash at a busy Tinton Falls intersection, authorities said. Officers were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road around 2 a.m. and found that the driver, an unidentified Long Branch man, was dead at the scene, according to a statement from the Tinton Falls Police Department.
Long Branch Driver, 37, Killed In Tinton Falls Crash
A 37-year-old driver was killed in a Monmouth County crash this week, authorities said. The Long Branch man and lone occupant was found dead at the scene of the crash at Asbury Avenue and Shafto Road in Tinton Falls around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, police said. Anyone who witnessed...
Absecon, NJ, PD: Driving Instructor Charged For Inappropriately Touching Student
A 69-year-old man from Egg Harbor Township who was a driving school instructor has been charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a teenager during a driving lesson. The Absecon Police Department says they were notified of the incident on Thanksgiving Day. The investigation revealed that Jay Vyas, a driving instructor for...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Wanted Man Flees, Surrenders After Standoff
The Atlantic City Police Department says a wanted man surrendered after fleeing from detectives and then refusing to leave an apartment. 22-year-old Kenneth Marlow of Atlantic City was wanted for a shots-fired incident, where no one was injured, that occurred earlier this month. He has now been charged with unlawful...
77-Year-Old Arsonist Set Series Of Ocean County Dumpster Fires: Prosecutor
A 77-year-old Ocean County man has been charged with arson in connection with five dumpster fires set over the course of several months this year, authorities said. Nicholas Depalma, of Whiting, ignited the fires between Jan. 1 and April 26 across Manchester Township, including one near a large wooded area, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer and Manchester Township Chief of Police Robert Dolan said.
5 Arrested, Drugs Seized Along Atlantic Ave. in Atlantic City, NJ
A surveillance operation along the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue in Atlantic City Wednesday evening resulted in the arrest of five people and the recovery of drugs and cash. Sergeant Christopher LoDico observed several individuals loitering in front of a business taking part in several suspected illegal narcotics transactions. One female, Amanda Santiago, walked away from the area after partaking in a suspected CDS transaction. Santiago was stopped by Sergeant LoDico in the first block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and found to be in possession of two wax folds of suspected heroin. She was taken into custody without incident.
$2.25M settlement for N.J. man critically injured by drunk-driving cop who had 15 drinks
The Perth Amboy man who nearly died in 2018 after a drunk cop drove into his parked car at approximately 70 mph has received a $2.25 million settlement, according to his attorney. Amadeo Sosa, then 56, was sitting in his car behind a disabled dump truck on the side of...
Second Bayonne, NJ cop dies unexpectedly within 10 days
A second Bayonne police officer has died unexpectedly, the second ranking officer to pass in 10 days. Sgt. Robert Skalski, 54, died Monday, according to Mayor Jimmy Davis. The mayor did not disclose a cause of death. He passed away at the Bayonne Medical Center, according to his obituary. "Sergeant...
Ramsey Mom Charged With Leaving Scene Of Franklin Lakes DWI Crash
A Ramsey motorist was intoxicated when her SUV hit a median and she kept going, Franklin Lakes police said. Alyson Allen, 42, was driving a 2020 Dodge Durango that hit the concrete divider on Parsons Pond Road around 7:15 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, Franklin Lakes Police Capt. Mark McCombs said.
16 Arrested, 785 Bricks of Heroin/Fentanyl Seized in Massive Atlantic City, NJ, Bust
Authorities in Atlantic City say a months-long investigation into the distribution of narcotics resulted in 16 people being arrested and massive quantities of drugs and guns being taken off of the streets. The actions of numerous law enforcement agencies culminated with nearly a dozen search warrants being executed over the...
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Holiday Train Ride Returns in Hammonton, NJ
It's back! A super festive holiday train ride is back in action in Hammonton, New Jersey. It's the return of Magical Holiday Express at DiDonato's Family Fun Center, on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, and it's fun for the whole family!. The holiday season offers a wonderful time of...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 10-16, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 10-16, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Somers Point, NJ Has Atlantic County’s 11th Case Of Rabies
Atlantic County, New Jersey has its 11th case of rabies in 2022, with a Somers Point raccoon found on Bala Drive. This is Atlantic County’s 3rd rabid raccoon of 2022. The other 8 cases involved four skunks and one each: horse, groundhog, fox, and cat. The recent Somers Point...
Atlantic City, NJ, Police: Man With Active Warrants Arrested With Loaded ‘Ghost gun,’ Cocaine
Atlantic City Police Surveillance Center personnel assisted officers with locating a man who was allegedly armed with a ghost gun Wednesday afternoon. 41-year-old Alton El of Atlantic City was arrested. He has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a "ghost gun," possession of hollow point ammunition,...
Extremely Dangerous Intersection in Atlantic City, NJ, Needs to be Fixed NOW
This could be a new low for Atlantic City. A blatant traffic issue exists near one of the casinos in the city that could easily result in a tragic accident. For this to even exist is a failure in the most basic sense of the word. To Atlantic City's elected officials, I don't even know what to say about this.
With License Suspended, Absecon’s Hi Point Pub Goes Up for Sale
After having its liquor license indefinitely suspended in April, the owners of the Hi Point Pub in Absecon have put the business up for sale for $1.3 million. The real estate listing by business brokers, Murray and Associates, does not name the business as Hi Point pub, but there is no doubt it is the bar in question.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
CBS News
New Jersey man pivots to pursue his passion for bagels
A New Jersey man gave up his career in the corporate world to pursue his lifelong passion of making bagels. He's celebrating one of the proudest moments of his life with the opening of his new store. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has more from Montclair.
N.J. developer, attorney admit orchestrating big money mortgage fraud scheme
A New Jersey real estate developer and an attorney admitted Wednesday that they helped orchestrate a mortgage fraud scheme that led to over $3.5 million in losses, federal prosecutors said. The developer, Victor Santos, aka Vitor Santos, 63, of Watchung, and the attorney, Fausto Simoes, 69, of Millington, worked together...
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1