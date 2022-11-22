Read full article on original website
CHP: 1 injured in hit-and-run rollover in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was injured following a hit-and-run collision on the Highway 41 and Highway 180 connector in Fresno on Friday. According to the California Highway Patrol, the hit-and-run rollover crash took place around 12:20 p.m. on the road connecting the two freeways in Fresno. Officers say the person inside the vehicle […]
mymotherlode.com
Two Possible Championship Titles On The Line
Sonora, CA — Tomorrow, Sonora and Summerville will hit the high school football gridiron to compete for the Division Five and Six Sac Joaquin Section Championships. First-seed Summerville will play second-seeded Hughson at 1 p.m. Saturday at the neutral location of Saint Mary’s High School in Stockton. The Summerville Bears beat the fifth-seeded Bradshaw Christian Pride last Friday night in the semifinals of the Division 6 playoffs, 40-14, to make it to the championship game.
CBS News
Bicyclist killed after crossing into lane of oncoming vehicle east of Oakdale, CHP says
OAKDALE — A bicyclist was fatally struck by an oncoming vehicle along Highway 120 east of Oakdale, authorities said Friday. The California Highway Patrol Sonora said the collision happened at around 10:40 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway near Tulloch Dam Road, which is located south of Lake Tulloch and just over the border into Tuolumne County.
Man fatally struck while riding bike in Tuolumne County
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was fatally struck Friday morning while riding his bicycle on the south shoulder of eastbound State Route 120 near Tulloch Dam Road, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora. CHP said that Leanda Lopez, 22, was driving a 2005 Subaru in the second lane of eastbound State Route […]
Good Samaritans rushed to help when Fresno Denny's caught fire
A delivery driver in downtown Fresno saw smoke and sought help. He and a co-worker tried to slow the flames at the Denny's in downtown Fresno until firefighters arrived.
Deadly hit-and-run in Turlock, suspect search underway
TRULOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — The Turlock Police Department are on the lookout for a white SUV that they believe was involved in a fatal hit-and-run on Monday. The suspect vehicle is believed to be a white 2000s Chevy Tahoe or GMC Yukon with minor to moderate front end damage. On Monday at around 11:30 p.m. […]
gtgazette.com
Two qualify for state championship meet
The Sac Joaquin Sections championship were held in Folsom and two local athletes qualified for the state championship meet in Fresno on Nov. 26. Zofia Bradford placed 5th overall and ran a personal best of 20:39.1. Landon York also placed 5th with a personal best of 17.39.1. He fought for his place at the finish line and beat the next runner by .2 of a second to receive the last spot to compete at state.
IDENTIFIED: Man stabbed to death while searching dumpster in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who was searching for recyclables at a dumpster near his Fresno home was stabbed to death early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officials say the deadly attack took place in the parking lot of the Courtyard Apartments at Central Park on the 4400 block of North […]
Men wanted in 7-Eleven theft, Fresno Police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men who robbed a 7-Eleven in Fresno while brandishing a weapon at the clerk are now wanted by officers, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say that on Nov. 11 at approximately 11:30 p.m. three suspects entered the store at 4218 East Clinton Avenue. While inside, the two male […]
List of Holiday 2022 events in the Central Valley
Communities around Central California are hosting several events to celebrate the Holidays this year.
KMPH.com
Masked suspect wanted following string of robberies throughout Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect is now on the run following a string of robberies throughout Fresno. According to Fresno Police, a suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into several businesses and robbed them on Friday, Nov. 18. Those businesses, police say, were two 7-Eleven stores and a Hungry Howie’s Pizza.
Local gas station owner slashes prices across all his locations
A local gas station owner has slashed his location's gas prices to help people fill up and save on costs this Holiday.
Clovis North makes its break at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After more than a year of hard work and preparation the Clovis North High School marching band and color guard strut through the streets of New York City today in the 96th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Parents and teachers say today was a culmination of hard work between practicing, fundraising, […]
westsideconnect.com
Newman resident earns place in Softball Hall of Fame
The National Softball Association Hall of Fame class of 2022 was inducted on Nov.6 in Panama City Beach, Florida. Newman resident Brianna Anthieny (Martens) was one of five people awarded the high honor; the only in the player category. “This is very humbling and I am honored,” Anthieny expressed during...
SFGate
Left Hungry | Modesto Christian Basketball Ready For Next Step
After Falling Nine Points Shy Last March, An Even More Talented Modesto Christian Basketball Team Sets Sights On A CIF Open Division State Title •. It’s a quarter past 5 o’clock on a midweek evening and Modesto Christian basketball coach Brice Fantazia has just wrapped up another practice.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Modesto, CA
While this city in Stanislaus County near San Joaquin Valley, California, has less diverse natural attractions because of its dry climate, it has fantastic artificial attractions. Explore Downtown Modesto’s gallery paintings and murals that elicit quirkiness and a child-like spirit. Find yourself in awe of automobile displays and architectures...
16-year-old motorcyclist dead in car crash in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. — A 16-year-old Harley Davidson rider from Modesto died in Tuolumne County Saturday after trying to pass a Ram pickup truck on northbound Highway 49, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the rider of a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle attempted to pass the truck by...
GV Wire
Dyer Defends New $12,000 a Year Pay Perk for Councilmembers. Unions Unhappy.
Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said a new retirement perk for elected leaders keeps compensation in line with comparable cities. Union leaders aren’t so sure. “Many of the other jurisdictions … also provided pensions to their elected officials. The city of Fresno has not. And so this was a way to provide a retirement type plan for those individuals who are elected,” Dyer said at a news conference Monday.
Housing Watch: Increase in interest for 2-bedroom homes in Fresno
High home prices have some buyers now eyeing smaller properties they wouldn't have considered in the past.
Pedestrian injured in Modesto hit-and-run crash
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are searching for the driver who hit a pedestrian on Tuesday night and then drove away. According to the Modesto Police Department, on Tuesday around 11:30 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was walking near the intersection of Snyder Ave. and Thornhill Wy. when a light-colored sedan that was traveling eastbound on Snyder Ave., hit the woman, knocking her to the ground. In the video provided to CBS13, the vehicle stayed on the scene for about two minutes, and during that time, did not exchange information with the woman or contact the authorities, police say. At one point, a figure got out of the front passenger side of the vehicle, walked around to the driver's side, and got in. The vehicle then left.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries.The driver of the vehicle is still at large. Police say that no license plate information or information about the driver was obtained during the investigation.
