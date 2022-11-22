ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

View From The Hill: Jonesville lives on at Kentucky Museum

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The African American neighborhood known as Jonesville, which was dismantled in the 1960′s to make way for the expansion of WKU’s campus, lives on in an exhibit at the Kentucky Museum. Amy Bingham talks to some of the community scholars who helped bring...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Black Friday shopping is a holiday tradition for many Kentuckians

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Many shoppers we spoke with on Black Friday told us it’s a holiday tradition they wouldn’t miss. Talking to people waiting in line, they told us that they’ve been doing Black Friday shopping for years. Three, four, seven, and more. It’s a tradition for them, with each year creating its own stories.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy