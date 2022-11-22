Read full article on original website
27 First News
Kenneth Walter Collier, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth Walter Collier, 74, of Warren, Ohio, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022, in Warren. Kenneth was born April 5,1948 in Warren, Ohio, to Melvin Collier and Lois (Weatherly) Collier. He married Linda M. Mongelluzzo August 26,1967 in Braceville, Ohio. Kenneth was a computer processor...
27 First News
Edward “Ed” D. Sharlow, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Edward D. Sharlow, Jr., 77, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Austinwoods Care Center. Edward was born January 21, 1945, in Youngstown, a son of the late Edward D. Sharlow and Frieda Ludke Sharlow and was a lifelong area resident. He was a member...
27 First News
Kenneth L. Wareham, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kenneth L. Wareham passed quietly from life Friday, November 18, 2022. He was born on August 7, 1926 in Warren Ohio, the son of Herman N. Wareham and Ida Irene Homan Wareham. He was a lifetime resident of Warren, Ohio and attended Warren City schools....
27 First News
Gloria Lee Harver, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Gloria Lee Harver, 84, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Gloria was born on October 19, 1938, a daughter of Yolanda and George Mansky. Gloria graduated from East High School. After her retirement from Dillard’s department store,...
27 First News
Ann Eliser, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Eliser, 87, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Ann was born January 13, 1935, in Youngstown, the daughter of Eugene Annibale and Leona Kaufman Eliser. She graduated from Youngstown School of Nursing and obtained her degree in...
27 First News
Adam James Richards, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Adam James Richards, 55, of Canfield, died Monday evening, November 21, 2022, at his home following a two year illness. Adam was born on April 7, 1967, in St. Louis, Missouri, the son of Ronald James and Gwen Sue (Hestand) Richards and came to this area as a child.
27 First News
Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Harold Anderson, Jr., 33, of 1539 Palmyra Road NW, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:46 a.m., at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. He was born September 7, 1989 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Anthony H. and Marcia D. Anderson,...
27 First News
Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Michael Dean Buzzard, Sr., age 29, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 in Boardman, Ohio. He was born February 7, 1993 to George Carl and Paula Buzzard in Warren, Ohio. Michael was employed as a laborer. He enjoyed playing video games, his Play Station...
27 First News
Martha O. Bartlett, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Martha O. Bartlett, 96, of Akron, formerly of Warren, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, November 18, 2022 at the Village of St. Edward in Fairlawn, OH, surrounded by her family. Martha was born on June 7, 1926 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John...
27 First News
Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formally Sebring, passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Arrangements handled by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home & Cremation Service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Margie Jean (Smith) Hayes, please visit our floral...
27 First News
Elizabeth Kay Esker, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Elizabeth Kay Esker passed on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was 61. Elizabeth was born May 11, 1961 in Youngstown Ohio to Robert and Patricia (Tice) Esker. She is a graduate of Poland Seminary High School. She served in the Air Force from 1986 through...
27 First News
“Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Hambone” Alvin W. Flick, Jr., 40, of Canfield, passed away on Sunday, November 20, 2022. He was born on May 25, 1982 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Alvin and Patricia (Glista) Flick, Sr. Hambone was a 2001 graduate of Canfield High School...
27 First News
Margie Hayes, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Margie Hayes of Huron, Ohio and formerly Sebring passed away on Wednesday, November 23, 2022. Margie was born on March 22, 1950.
27 First News
Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen E. (Gregg) Huffman, 81, was called home to our Lord from complications of a short illness on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at her home. She was born February 14, 1941, in Salem, the daughter of the late Ewing P. and Averil (Campbell) Gregg. Helen...
27 First News
Report: Brass knuckles, pepper spray used in Warren fight
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police responded to a fight in which brass knuckles, pepper spray and a baseball bat were used in a fight between neighbors. According to a police report, it happened just after 11 p.m. Saturday at apartments in the 1300 block of Robert Ave. One of...
27 First News
Niles two-sport standout named Student Athlete of Week
Niles two-sport standout named Student Athlete of Week

Thigpen's spent four years playing volleyball and basketball while keeping her grades perfect.
27 First News
South Range stays perfect, bound for state title game
South Range stays perfect, bound for state title game

The Raiders advance to their first football state championship game, remaining perfect on the season with a record of 15-0
Comments / 0